Every child deserves to be on "equal footing" -- you can help

Since 1945, United Way of Southern West Virginia has served as our community’s largest and most effective community solutions provider. Our organization envisions our communities as a place where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives. As I wrote about last week, children living in poverty are often unsuccessful in school because they are not at grade level reading by the third grade. This setback often places them behind in every academic subject going forward. Children living in poverty may also fall behind because they are unable to concentrate in school due to obstacles such as hunger, lack of warm clothing or shoes that do not fit. Because their basic needs are not being met, they face challenges that I hope your own children do not face.
At United Way, we’ve taken on these challenges through our anti-hunger campaign and our “Equal Footing” shoe fund. We break down learning barriers to give every child in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties and the Town of Bluefield, Va., an equal chance in the classroom and in life.
With our anti-hunger campaign, we partner with community organizations across a variety of spectrums to provide community meals and brown bag “to-go” meals when children are not receiving the nutrition that they need from school feeding programs. Instances when school would be out and this program is active include extended school breaks (Thanksgiving break, Winter Break, Spring Break, summer, work stoppages), snow days, and holidays.
With our “Equal Footing” shoe fund, we provide new, athletic style shoes to children who are in need. A child with shoes that do not fit, have holes, or are weather-inappropriate faces many challenges, including stigmatization by peers, inability to participate in physical activity such as P.E., and safety concerns. We hope that by providing children with a pair of new, athletic style shoes they are better able to concentrate on things children should be thinking about: school, friends, and fun. Children ages 1-18 who are residents of our seven-county service region are eligible to be recipients of shoes through this program. Adults are not eligible to receive shoes for children; the shoes must be given directly to the children themselves. Staff from schools in our region have been made aware of this program via communications from the United Way office. Additionally, approved family resource centers and child development programs such as Birth to Three or Head Start may contact the United Way to request shoes for a child they are working with. Counselors, principals, teachers, and social workers are all encouraged to anonymously identify students that are in need of shoes and report to the United Way of Southern West Virginia the gender and shoe size of the student. We do not record names and encourage discreet delivery of shoes to protect the privacy and self-esteem of the child. Before shoes may be picked up or distributed by our Partner Distribution Centers, the need MUST be communicated directly to the United Way staff in order to properly record the amount and location of shoes distributed for our records.
Having been a mentor for the past several years in local schools, I have seen how children can be cruel to other children who may not have the same advantages in life. Wearing a pair of shoes that fit properly and are not worn out can make a huge difference to a child. Each child deserves every chance in life to be the best they can be, and having a good pair of shoes that helps them from not “sticking out” in the wrong way can do wonders for that child’s self-esteem.
Questions about UWSWV’s anti-hunger campaign or “Equal Footing” shoe fund may be directed to Christina Cowley, community impact coordinator, ccowley@unitedwayswv.org, 304-253-2111.
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.