Don't miss Dancing With The Stars

What an exciting week this will be for the United Way of Southern West Virginia. This Friday, Sept. 20, will be one of the biggest annual social events in southern West Virginia – Dancing With The Stars! This will be the eighth season for Dancing With The Stars and as a past dancer, I can tell you what time, energy, and commitment goes into participating in this amazing event that helps provide support to over 40 United Way partners and the people in our communities that are supported by those partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Va.
It takes not only the commitment of our six couples and their choreographers, but also the many volunteers, sponsors, special performers, and judges that help make this event one you don’t want to miss!
Our dancers and choreographers this year are:
Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters choreographed by Sharnice Taylor; Jane Price and Bob Canter choreographed by Jill West; Marie Blackwell and Matt Hamilton choreographed by Katie Tiller; Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens choreographed by Alyssa Young; Dewana Waters Grillot and Dr. E.J. Salon choreographed by Donald Laney; Lindsay Oliver and Luke Lively choreographed by Brittney Lester
Volunteer thanks goes to:
Host & Producer – Ted Weigel
Executive Director & Co-Producer – Michelle Rotellini
Audio Visual Team – PSAV
Stage & Set-up – Gillespie’s Flowers & Production
Photography – Karen Akers Photography
Escort to the Dancers – Austin Caperton
VIP Party Host – Sally Jarrett & Chase Boggs
Green Room Attendant – Pat Almond
Vote Collectors – New River Community & Technical College
Judge’s Choice Coordinator – Christina Cowley
People’s Choice Voting Coordinators – Sue Moran, Donna Miller, Linnea Brooks
People’s Choice Official Vote Tabulator – Roy Shrewsbury
Registration – Anna Lester, Kacy Burgess, Kathy Vance, Malinda Thacker, Peggy Brown
Ushers – Kada Martin, Bostick Family, Lester Family
Faces on a Stick – Lora Persinger and Shonnett Hensley
Parking Attendants – New River Community & Technical College
DJ – Kid in the Background
A huge thank you to our sponsors: L&S Toyota; Green River Landscaping; WOAY TV; Gillespie’s Flowers & Productions; Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center; PSAV; Jean Ann’s Bridal and Prom Fashion; Karen Akers Photography; Kid in The Background; Quick Prince; Med Express; Suddenlink Media
Platinum Table Sponsors: C. Adam Toney Tire Pros; Jim Lively Insurance; Friends of Stephanie Allard; King Tire; City National; L&S Toyota; Friends of Kelly Snuffer; Consol Energy; J Mingo Winters Attorney at Law, PLLC; Family of Dr. EJ Salon; Andrew Dickens, DDS, & Megan Walker, DDS
As a special treat this year, we will have some special performances by:
Dance Performers – Season 8 Choreographers Sharnice Taylor, Jill West, Katie Tiller, Alyssa Young, Donald Laney, and Brittney Lester
Dance Performers – Kyla Meadows & Ryland Luikart – Paus de Deux – “Suitcase”
Dance Performers – Rhythms of Grace – “I Know a Ghost”
Vocalists – Morgan Snuffer and Kenan Williams
Judges – Gabrielle Columbo Massey, Amanda Barber, Matt Barber
Our panel of judges will select a “Judge’s Choice” winner for the dance portion of the program and the people of our community will select a “People’s Choice” winner based on the total number of votes for each couple. Anyone can go online at www.unitedwayswvstars.org to place a $5 vote for your favorite dancers. Monetary voting will continue throughout the evening at the event until the last couple has danced.
It is not too late to get a ticket to the event and be a part of one of the best social events of the season. Just call United Way of Southern West Virginia at 304-253-2111 to get your tickets! You will not only have a wonderful evening of entertainment at the event, but you will know you are supporting the wonderful partners of the United Way of Southern West Virginia that are helping fight for the health, education, and income stability of every person in every community we serve.
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.