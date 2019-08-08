Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), in the eyes of the National Rifle Association, has been a good soldier. See his “A” rating from the gun-rights organization through nine terms in office.
Well, personal experience can change a mind.
On Wednesday, Turner announced that he would vote for an assault weapons ban as well as limits on the size of gun magazines and for a federal “red flag” law that would make it easier to “quickly identify people who are dangerous” so their firearms can be confiscated.
Why the sudden shift?
Early Sunday morning, Turner’s daughter was in a Dayton bar when a gunman opened fire across the street. Thirty seconds later, 9 people were dead and 27 injured. His daughter escaped without physical injury, but it is not hard to imagine that she had been damaged psychologically.
It would be easy, too, to consider Turner a hypocrite. Only when a member of his family had been in harm’s way did he experience an epiphany, not when other parents had lost their children in a hail of bullets; not when a 29-year-old security guard killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida; not when a 64-year-old man, perched high in his 32nd floor catbird suite of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, sprayed an outdoor concert venue in Las Vegas with more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, killing 58 people and wounding 422; not when white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine African Americans during a prayer service in Charleston, S.C.; not when an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech shot and killed 32 people and wounded 17 others with two semi-automatic pistols.
Turner was in office when all of these mass shootings took place, when there were cries from across the country for Congress to take action. But he did not budge, maintaining his “solidly pro-gun” embrace of the NRA lobby.
While Democrats should welcome him to their side of the scorecard when votes are cast, I suspect that, once again, nothing legislatively of any consequence will come of the latest mass murder.
For that to happen, we need an election.
Remember Sandy Hook? 26 dead, 20 of whom were children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old.
If not then, why now?
J. Damon Cain is the executive editor of
The Register-Herald.