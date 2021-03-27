Gov. Jim Justice has taken two interesting positions. One, based on his interview with columnist Cal Thomas printed in the Raleigh Register-Herald, is that West Virginia’s economy is booming, has a $100 million surplus, and people are flooding to the state to spend time and money. The other is that the state’s progressive income tax must be repealed to spark an economic recovery and attract up to 400,000 rich people to move here.
First, it is misguided to say that the economy in West Virginia is “hot.” If anything, it is geographically uneven. Currently, the Appalachian Regional Commission has designated 18 state counties as “distressed,” its worse ranking. The shift away from coal in energy production has created unbelievable hardship among families in counties once reliant on coal mining. The consequences have included increased drug addiction, more mental depression, lower life expectancy, increased deprivation of healthy food and significant reduced income. Nowhere on the horizon is any jobs transfer legislation requiring the transfer of impacted workers to any new jobs created anywhere, which would be only fair and just to those who contributed so much to America’s prosperity.
Second, it is misguided to say that hundreds of thousands of rich people would move to West Virginia if income taxes were eliminated. Similar legislative incentives in the past, such as “right-to-work-for less,” elimination of the prevailing wage, and corporate tax cuts, all failed to make a promised difference. In essence, the strategy of “if you build it, they will come” may be in the film “Field of Dreams,” but has been only an unrealized dream in West Virginia.
In fact, rich people tend to move where quality housing, education, health care, communications and travel are prevalent. Taxes are a small price to pay for the quality of life they seek.
Furthermore, West Virginia is already low overall on the tax burden incurred by wealthy people. Phil Kabler with the Charleston Gazette-Mail noted “West Virginia has the 17th lowest state and local taxes in the U.S. with a tax burden that is 10.31 percent below the national average.” It is also ranked 8th for affordability. So why are not people moving here already?
Kabler continues to note that West Virginia ranks 50th for infrastructure, 48th for the economy, 47th for health care, 36th for environment and similar rankings for housing and other criteria. However, even if the idea has some migration merit, Duane Nichols of Stewartstown has an ingenious idea. In a letter to the editor in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Nichols suggests that the state offer an income tax break only to those who do decide to move to West Virginia and stay a while. Conceptually, this idea is similar to what the state has offered companies with mixed results to move their headquarters or production facilities here. Clearly, this would test the premise.
One key reason for a national push to repeal the progressive income tax is the astronomical national debt faced in the country. Someday, it will have to be pared down and repeal of the income tax ensures that the wealthy, many of whom reaped huge benefits during the pandemic, will be exempt from any of the repayment or at least be liable for a significantly reduced share.
Forcing people who have the least or have been hurt the most to shoulder an increased burden in order for the wealthy to have “more” raises the old question of when enough is enough for the “haves.” According to Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies, “the combined wealth of the nation’s 657 billionaires increased more than $1.3 trillion, or 45 percent, since the pandemic lockdown began.” As noted by Senator Elizabeth Warren, “America’s tax system is so ridden with loopholes and special breaks that families in the top 1 percent pay about 3.2 percent of their wealth in taxes while the bottom 99 percent pay a little over double of that in taxes.”
As the economy shifts, the government needs a plan to help the communities and people left behind. Increasing their tax burden is not the answer. Instead, as Mother Jones advised, our job should be to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, which is exactly what a progressive income tax does.
— Dr. John David is executive director of SALS, the Southern Appalachia Labor Camp, whose mission is to provide education, research, and linkages for working class and disenfranchised peoples in order to promote understanding, empowerment and change.