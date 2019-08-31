In middle school, kids used to steal my homework and copy it. It was in hopes of getting good grades, but I would always get angry and snap. I was the nerd they all loved to use. Looking back, I understand the logic.
Even in high school, I took honors and Advanced Placement. Sure, I wasn’t the smartest, but I was somehow in the top of my class.
Funnily, university is not the same. One might assume I would be an average student, understanding at least half of what the professors say. Meanwhile, I only understand half of it on a good day.
So, this calls for a lot of late nights in the library, too much caffeine and reading my notes a billion times.
Learning is hard. Asking for help is even harder.
But last week, I put on my big girl pants and asked.
“Please, help me,” I almost cried to one of my friends.
When he told me he was on his way, I’m pretty sure I did shed a tear or three.
But after an hour of hearing me not make any progress, he let out a big sigh. And I know, that’s never a good sign.
“Yeah,” my friend peaked his black eyes above the stack of papers he was helping me study. “Maybe you should drop out of Russian.”
“I swear, I’ll get it eventually,” my heart shattered. “Even if it’s by the end of the year.”
What he said shocked me. What he was helping me with, my classmates had learned on the first day and was on to something else.
Most of the time, while other college kids are ravaging the streets with beer cans and ripped shirts, I am locked away in my room, trying to catch up.
Heck, even the stereotypical jocks understand what’s going on in lectures.
Truly, it’s honestly amazing how intelligent literally every other kid is. They raise their hands, ask questions with phrases I’ve never heard and jot the answer down in their notes. The entire time, my brain is blank. It’s kind of hard to ask questions in this case. I used to be one of those students that loved asking those questions, but everyone else is now standing on higher levels of achievement than I ever have.
I don’t know what happened.
In middle and high school, I barely studied – if ever. Even in community college, I got away without doing much. University? It’s a different situation. I try to study before the lesson even begins. (I call it desperation.)
Still, I know others from my graduating class that couldn’t thrive in college anymore and decided to go down another path. Nothing is wrong with not going to college, but considering this happens more times than not, one has to wonder if there is something flawed in the school system.
No, I’m not placing the blame of my own faults on the system, but I know this happens more than people know. We excelled in school, then college kicked us down. Some left college for good and others try to manage.
We never expected that.
