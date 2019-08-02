The weather was a little obnoxious that day, throwing puddles of raindrops at the umbrella and making my hair turn into something that looked like old noodles. Despite the rudeness of Mother Nature, my friend and I still found our way to our potential landlord’s office, because pretending to be grown is hard.
The office was our new place of safety, at least from the outdoors. It smelled just like a fresh batch of cookies from grandma’s. Yet, when the landlord stepped out, I realized she looked like she walked straight out of Vogue, her bleached hair flowed over her shoulders like water, her nails were a shiny black. Even if the downpour outside hadn’t turned my entire face into a mess, I couldn’t compete.
“I like your nails,” was all I could think to say. I was trying to disguise my incompetence, and I think she read right through it.
“So who is Hannah and who is Emily?” she asked, gazing between the two girls standing in the office, then her face shifted up when she realized I had spoken. “Oh, thank you!”
This wasn’t the first time I realized I had no idea what I was getting myself into. How can I sign for an apartment when I don’t even know how to introduce myself?
Soon, she snatched a ring of keys from her desk, “Come on, I’ll drive you to the apartments to look at them.”
Then, we were off. An hour later, I was signing my life away on a lease as thick as a chemistry text book, but not before my friend (who was a little more confident and prepared than I) knew all the questions to throw at the landlord.
They must have been all the right answers, too, because I now have an apartment.
On the other hand, I don’t know why anyone let me sign. I still need to buy a bed.
Because I am a strong, independent young woman, I took the five hour drive to my new place to lay down the law. All week, my roommate and I talked for hours about electric, internet, parking, why were we doing this. The deal: power in her name, internet in mine.
I begged my mom to come with me, because the young, independent woman thing is a facade. I thanked God when she joined in on the ride. There, I placed my hands on my hips (metaphorically speaking, anyway), picked up the phone and called the internet people.
“Wait,” my face was hot, I looked at my mom for help. “What do I want? What does any of this even mean?”
“Just ask for internet, Hannah,” she laughed.
After two rings and a little panic attack, I was talking to someone that had the apartment’s technological future in hand.
After asking for internet, millions of tech words I didn’t know flooded my ears.
“That sounds great,” I agreed with the kind woman helping me, but my tone dropped into a whisper. “But what is that? What does that mean?”
Until a cop shows up at the apartment for some reason due to rent or bills I filled out wrong, I guess everything is fine. After a week of this (almost) grown-up stuff, I don’t know how anyone does it.
At what age do I have a good grip about what I’m doing? It’s clearly not 20.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hmorgan@register-herald.com.