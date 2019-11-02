Carrying a wide smile, she walked into the room, her gapped front teeth resting on her bottom lip. With one hand, she swaddled a baby in a pink blanket, keeping it close to her chest. It was natural. It was her nature, already.
Behind her, a man followed, one hand on her back and his eyes glued to the pink, never seeming to blink. His perfectly wavy hair swayed as the door snapped shut behind him.
“Is this her?” a girl met them at the door. “Is this the baby? She’s grown so much.”
The couple stood, nodding. The man unlocked his eyes. He looked up at the girl. His eyes were red. They were full.
“That’s her,” the man giggled, gently nestling his wife. “She now weighs eight pounds. It’s crazy.”
For a newborn, eight pounds is impressive, a few ounces above average. But what I didn’t know was that she wasn’t a newborn. She had been in the world for three months. When she was born, she could fit into the palm of her mother’s hand – as heavy as a pebble.
Three months ago, two parents stood by their newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit – their tiny baby asleep in a container with plastic walls, not a crib at home.
Tubes, attached to the infant, were strung everywhere. Machines were constantly running, beeping, keeping her healthy.
For two months, the new parents waited. They dreamed of the day when she would crawl, babble about nothing, but above all, they dreamed of holding her. Day and night, they stood by her plastic bed, only allowed to place one hand on her.
Still, they waited. They knew the day would come.
Even though she now sleeps at home, the determined couple still can’t take their eyes off their baby girl.
“We’ve spoiled her,” the mom snuggled her tighter. “I always want to hold her, and I just can’t help it. So, I do.”
When something that simple, that immediate, was taken away the very second they laid eyes on her, it’s not surprising, I guess, they would ever want to let go.
No one knows what is going to happen. We can plan, we can dream, we can speak something into existence. We only wish for the good, never for the bad. But when the darkness rolls around the corner, few are ready.
Sometimes the darkness takes things away. Sometimes, it takes seconds, hours or years to get back. But some are willing to wait however long, no matter how uncomfortable it gets.
They’ll still be there waiting.
For this couple, things got better. Eventually, the morning began, the birds chirped and the clouds made way for the sun.
And now, they never want to let go.
It’s natural. It’s like it was in their nature to love someone until they could feel the warmth of love in return.
Even from a cold, plastic crib.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.