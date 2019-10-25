People love judging others. It’s not a new hobby, but now it has become more of an advanced performance art form. Honestly, the show has probably already arrived in a town near you.
If you watch, you can see how these judges try to hide it. They think that no one else can see their beady eyes straining to look at someone walking by. Or how their chest falls with a sigh of mild disgust at the sight of something. Or even how their legs and arms turn into a game of Twister when they try to hide from someone.
Some people think they’re as sly as a world class burglar. I don’t think they can see that they’re really as smooth as chunky peanut butter.
Sure, the majority of people fail to hide it, but we are becoming a more judgmental society. Heck, if people share different political stances, have an odd hair color or have too many or too few kids, these side glances and pretzel limbs are bound to make a scene.
It’s kind of our thing, now. It’s fine, though. Almost everyone does it.
It’s not a surprise that Psychology Today took a survey of participants at a workshop and found that 75 percent said that they misjudged someone at least once a month. And those are only the people that came clean with their confession.
It almost seems as if we’re born to judge those who are different than us, or the people we surround ourselves with. Simply, the prevailing thinking is if they don’t think like us, they’re weird. After that, many people fail to listen to the “different” ones.
Sure, a discussion — an argument — might spark, but hardly anyone actually listens. Holidays with family surely proves this as a fact, especially when politics are involved.
CNN found that only 14 percent of Republicans admit to having many Democrats as friends, while nine percent of Democrats say they have Republican friends.
Young adults and adults alike have formed cliques around their feelings and beliefs. It’s contagious. It’s harmful. But it’s here and it’s spreading like a fire. I don’t think anyone has enough water in the hose to contain it.
We may be successful, working-class citizens, but the world is feeling more and more like high school every day. We don’t care to look at anyone different, listen to what others have to say and end up rolling our eyes when they leave. We preach about being accepting, but where is the proof?
Even politicians have found that name-calling is better than having a proactive debate. News networks are publicly shaming citizens for having an opinion. It really shouldn’t be a shock that this is the new era for society.
I’m guilty, too. I’m no saint, but there is power in being aware of actions, especially toxic ones like this.
We’re never going to change anything for the better if we can’t listen to others. We can’t see a better future if we want to push others away from our table.
I mean, everyone seems to be for change — if it’s convenient.
At the end of the day, watching people “slyly” judge is free entertainment. Next time you find yourself at a local McDonald’s, try it out.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.