Back in the day, people used to walk into stores and buy what they needed. They took a shower, got dressed, drove to the store and made their purchases. Sounds crazy, but people used to do it.
Now, some people buy groceries in their pajamas, still in bed, thanks to the internet. No need to get dressed – though, hopefully, showers are still a thing.
Most youngish lads hate going out in public, unless it’s going to make them some money. When they are forced to walk into a real store, they stare straight ahead, keeping their focus on what they need. No distractions like seeing people from their old high school or old family friends that want to know what they’re doing in life.
Most people nowadays try to avoid the social confrontation of having a small family or class reunion in the middle of an aisle.
Or maybe, it’s because everyone seems to be too busy to even pick up cheese and bread on their way home.
Everyone has a job now, and everyone seems to have a side hustle to keep them going. There is a stigma going around our culture: everyone has to be busy, or success won’t come knocking.
Sit around a table of people having lunch. Listen to the friends complaining about their packed schedule. They all try to make theirs sound more filled than the last. It’s truly a competition of who doesn’t sleep.
Being busy has become the new thing, a personality trait, and everyone seems to be proud of the bags under their eyes and their nonexistent eating schedule. Who needs food?
It is a culture so drawn to money and success. We don’t have time. If we did, we’d find a way to fill it, and it probably wouldn’t involve going to buy toilet paper.
We wouldn’t fill it with family or friends. We wouldn’t fill it with being home or taking a break. We would fill it with another job, just to brag about it.
Maybe it gives us a sense of importance when we get to pull the “busy card” when we are invited to a dinner or get-together. It makes us sound like we’re wanted, that we’re needed. We like it.
Many families struggle with this, too. I mean, they are the ones putting food on the table. Thankfully, my parents always seemed to make time for family, even though parents have more of a reason to be constantly working. But, if I had a family right now, I don’t think I could make time. I’m already so caught up in the toxicity of the busy culture.
I haven’t gone so far as to have groceries delivered to me, not that I haven’t been tempted.
At the end of the day, almost everyone wants to be a hustler, and that’s fine. It starts to become an issue when family and friends know you can’t see them. When your “busy card” becomes a patch you wear, something went wrong.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.