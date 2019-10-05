It was past noon, and a man stood alone by a set of stairs on campus. He held a homemade sign close to his chest, but not so close that the lettering, the message, could not be read.
His bald head was probably scalding from the sun. I don’t know how long he had been there.
Around him, students were in a hurry, off to class, a bit of a crowd, making sure to not spill their coffee. Not all were paying attention to him. Some did. Some lingered and some read his sign.
“Free dad hugs” – written in thick black marker.
Paired with his t-shirt and white sneakers, it was definitely a “Dad” look.
Near him, a curly haired teenager sat on the sidewalk, trying not to stare. Then the kid swiveled around.
“Hey,” the curly haired boy said. “Can I just ask, ‘Why?’ “
And I think that’s what we all wanted to know.
Apparently, Dad Hug and Mom Hug events are a thing, common, and aren’t as creepy as they may seem at first blush.
It all began at Pride events where strangers wanted to show the love of a parent that some people – discarded for one reason or another – might not regularly, if ever, experience. Signs like that lonely man’s were shown on television and social media. People talked about it, they shared opinions. Some loved it. Others hated it.
Whatever.
It was something different. It was something wholesome and kind – which isn’t something this political climate has normalized.
With more popularity, these “free hug” events seemed to have evolved, and many people are catching on.
These random adults stand there, willing to hug, talk or just listen to anyone who walks up. Sometimes, the curious just want to ask why they’re even doing it. Sometimes people just need someone to talk to.
Imagine that.
Students who were raised by a single paren or were disowned, student who lived in an abusive home or just lived hours away from home, all could benefit from an adult taking time to listen.
Sure, these students may be in their 20s, but everyone needs a hug, a parent. Or two.
It was maybe an hour later, a blonde girl skipped over to the man and slipped into his open arms. Just for a second.
She walked away wearing a grin. Neither of them said a word.
It was wholesome. It was something different.
I never spoke to the dad or asked why.
But after seeing students interact with him and leave with a smile, I know why.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.