Celebrate Wonderland of Trees

The 11th Annual Wonderland of Trees event sponsored by United Way of Southern West Virginia is excited to be returning to the Ruby Welcome Center on Rt. 19 in Mount Hope for the second year in a row. This two-week event offers an opportunity for everyone in the community to get involved. Businesses, civic groups, individuals, churches and schools participate by decorating a 7 ½-foot, pre-lit tree. Many of the participants work on their decorations all year long, impressing visitors with their well-thought-out themes and accompanying gifts and goodies.
This festival is all part of the United Way’s fall campaign, but it’s also designed to create a holiday destination for southern West Virginians. In addition to the community coming out to view the trees, the festival brings fun festivities, activities and entertainment every day for two weeks.
Trees are decorated from Monday, Nov. 4, until Thursday, Nov. 7. On Friday, Nov. 8, the United Way will host a Business after Hours in conjunction with both the Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce and the festival will open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The first weekend kicks off with a Fall Harvest Festival that brings local artisans in for a craft fair, an adventurous hay ride, bonfire, hot chocolate and s’mores. Throughout the week, there will be free holiday movies and nightly dancing /musical entertainment groups like choirs, vocalists and dance troupes including The Perry Memorial United Methodist Choir, Leaps of Faith, Calvary Baptist Bell Choir and a Pas de Deux.
The second weekend will be the Christmas Celebration with storytelling by Read Aloud West Virginia, free ornament making, Santa visits and then a 5:30 p.m. performance of “Nutcracker Treats” from Beckley Dance Theatre School. It’s also the official dropoff location for letters to Santa.
The Beckley Area Foundation Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists will be collecting new blankets for the VA hospital during our two-week-long Wonderland of Trees Festival. Blanket donations will be accepted in a collection box at the Ruby Welcome Center anytime between Nov. 8 and Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
While the trees are on display, visitors will be asked to visit and vote for their favorite tree! Each vote is a $1 donation to the United Way.
On the evening of Nov. 22, all trees will be auctioned off during the live auction! People come from all over to bid on trees, some buying them to proudly display in their home and others purchasing for their church or business. Some generous community members will sometimes buy a tree to donate to a family who may not otherwise have a tree. During the auction the annual “People’s Choice Award” for the tree that received the most votes will be announced!
The event was so successful last year and has generated such a buzz, it is highly recommended that you view our daily schedule of events on UW’s website at https://unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/. For additional information please feel free to call 304-253-2111.
And for those living in Mercer County, you will be pleased to know that the United Way will have a simultaneous Wonderland of Trees event at the Mercer Mall from Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 15. This is the first year for the tree festival in Mercer County, and we hope that the community will be supportive so that it can grow and become a well-loved holiday tradition.
Thank you for your continued support of United Way of Southern West Virginia!
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.