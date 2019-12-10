Strip clubs are not on the forefront of my thought process. I am conscious of their existence, and aware of names and locations of the more prominent establishments, but for the most part I ignore them.
I don’t go there – literally or figuratively in soapbox column writing.
Live and let live, right?
Last week, however, one of these clubs came on my radar due to testimony in Mercer County Circuit Court during the high-profile decapitation trial.
For those hibernating last week with no access to news, here’s the quick recap: Roena Cheryl Mills, 43, of Rural Retreat, Va., was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 Easter Sunday homicide of Bo White, 29, at his house in Lerona. White was found decapitated at his home on April 1. His head was later found nearby in a wooded area.
Bo White was the son of Mills’ boyfriend, James “Jimmy” White.
During opening arguments, the prosecution said Mills bludgeoned Bo White until he was unconscious, stabbed him repeatedly and cut off his head with a kitchen knife. She then went through his pockets to get “pills and money,” and afterward contacted friends with the message, “Let’s party.”
The defense portrayed Mills as a previously abused woman who was addicted to drugs and physically incapable of committing the crime. They pointed blame for the murder at Bo White’s own father, James.
Defense attorney Sid Bell told jurors Mills worked at Southern Exposure, where patrons would provide drugs in exchange for sexual favors.
● ● ●
I was familiar with the business Southern Exposure. Who can miss the glaring structure at the top of the hill off Exit 9 near Princeton?
Although, I must admit, I was surprised to learn of another such club in Kellysville. Two locations to serve deviants? Who knew?
(Sorry, soapbox talking.)
But back to the point. While beginning to write the story in my mind at the conclusion of court, I realized not every reader of the Daily Telegraph would know the services provided by Southern Exposure.
Still outside the courthouse, I called Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens to give him a recap of the first day of trial. While on the phone I was still mulling testimony, and so I randomly blurted out a question.
“What’s the preferred style for ‘strip club’?” (For non newspaper folks, this refers to the Associated Press Stylebook – a reference book for proper terminology and a Bible, of sorts, for reporters and editors.)
I could hear Charles gulp over the phone. “What?” he asked, obviously blindsided by my query.
“The defendant worked at Southern Exposure,” I explained. “I need a quick way to define it for readers who don’t know what it is. So what’s the terminology for strip club?”
Charles’ desk is at ground central in the middle of our newsroom. In the next instant he yelled out my question to all those in the office.
“Sam needs to know the proper word for strip club?!”
I swear I could hear the clicks of keyboards through the phone line.
Soon, Charles was answering my question – while perhaps stammering just a bit.
“Uh … gentlemen’s club? Yeah … they’re saying gentlemen’s club. Or nightclub, maybe? Adult entertainment establishment? No wait, it’s gentlemen’s club. Emily looked it up online. It looks like it’s called a gentlemen’s club.”
I appreciated the information, but immediately climbed back on my soapbox. “Oh no, no, no. I refuse to call it that. These men were definitely not gentlemen.”
After five more minutes of discussion (yep, we are word nerds), I opted to keep it simple. “I’m just going to call it what it is – a strip cub.”
● ● ●
The strip club employment was a fact disclosed during the trial. It was certainly not a bombshell – but those were soon to come.
The rampant drug use of the defendant, her boyfriend and their group of friends was eye-opening to those unfamiliar with this subculture.
During testimony, James White said he would take 25 to 30 Dilaudids a day, but three to four pills could keep him from becoming dopesick.
Egad! (My word, not testimony.)
One of the most startling revelations to me, however, came when James White testified that he went to his son’s house on April 1 and found his body, but then didn’t report it to authorities. Instead, he went on a search for pills.
What?! (Again, my word.)
He did call a friend, Aaron Watkins, to share the news.
Watkins testified during the trial to being a former drug user, and was asked about the call James White made to him on the Sunday Bo White was found deceased.
“I got a call about 1 p.m. from Jimmy, and he said he’d went to check on Bo and he was dead – and he’d had his head cut off.”
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler then asked Watkins what he did.
“It bumfuzzled me,” Watkins said.
I must admit this was the first time I’d heard the word “bumfuzzled” used in sworn testimony.
Watkins said he told a woman who was friends with Bo White’s mother about the call. Apparently though, no one immediately called authorities.
James White initially lied to police about finding the body and later, when finally admitting to it, said he thought it was an April Fool’s prank.
● ● ●
It took jurors less than two hours to find Roena Mills guilty of murder. After covering the trial, I can’t help but wonder if there is more to the story.
If this case doesn’t wake up our lawmakers, our officials and our community to the deadly scourge of drug abuse permeating our nation and region, nothing ever will.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.