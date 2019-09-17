It was a day of horror, cold pizza, adrenaline and life-changing tragedy. It was Sept. 11, 2001, at the Daily Telegraph newsroom.
Bill Archer, Sue Richmond and I had trickled into the office pre-9 a.m. – the earlier birds in the newsroom. When word of the first plane hitting the tower arrived, we gathered around the television. We were watching in horror when our executive editor, the now deceased Tom Colley, arrived.
Like many in America, we thought we were watching a nightmarish accident. Then the second plane hit.
We knew in that instant our world had changed forever.
It was an attack, and I recall Tom and I talking about the next possible targets. All too soon, our predictions became a reality. Events began to unfold minute by minute. At the time, I was in my relatively new position of city editor, but I realized the historic nature of the tragedy.
“We should publish an Extra,” I blurted out, not really thinking about the consequences of my words when I uttered them.
In my mind, I was envisioning the Extra edition we published at the start of the first Gulf War – a special supplement to the morning paper.
Tom took my words a step further, saying something to the effect of, “Yes, an afternoon Extra.”
I was surprised, and a little worried. In those days, the newspaper ran on a 24-hour cycle. How were we supposed to put out an afternoon paper in mere hours?
But Tom was old-school. He had lived through many of the world’s historical events that we younger staffers had only read about. He knew the significance of the day. He knew it warranted an “Extra.”
It would be the Daily Telegraph’s first afternoon Extra edition since World War II.
I started calling in staff and making assignments.
● ● ●
As news stories and photos began coming in, the copy desk took over and began designing pages for the edition.
Walking through the newsroom, I heard then-copy editor and current News Editor Andy Patton exclaim, “Oh God.” I stopped at his desk where he was looking at Associated Press images of the tragedy. On screen was a photo of someone jumping from a window in one of the towers.
“Oh God,” I echoed, pausing momentarily before continuing on with my task.
We didn’t have time to feel that day. We were reporting, communicating – doing what we do best. Newsrooms are not a place for emotions to run unchecked.
The world was mourning, but we still had a job to do. We had to communicate the news of the day accurately and timely.
● ● ●
The press was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001. We were a little late getting the pages out, but we still cranked out thousands of copies by 5 p.m. The headline on the front page: “Terrorists strike U.S.”
Our primary delivery method was also old-school – hawkers on street corners and at the Telegraph parking lot.
As the pages of the Extra edition cleared the newsroom, I was already working on the budget – the lineup of stories – for the morning edition. Suddenly my phone began ringing. Family and friends wanted copies of the Extra, but couldn’t get through the traffic to the Telegraph office. I was a little confused, but assured them all I would bring extra copies home.
Grabbing a slice of cold pizza, I walked to our conference room that overlooks the parking lot and Bluefield Avenue. I was amazed by the sight. Our parking lot overflowed with motorists purchasing the afternoon Extra from the hawkers. A traffic jam, caused by people trying to get to the Telegraph to buy the paper, stalled traffic on the avenue.
One newspaper boy sold 935 copies of the edition in the parking lot.
● ● ●
In the coming hours we were again immersed in the tragedy. We localized the event, bringing home the details of the day to readers in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
We talked to pilots at the Mercer County Airport who had been forced to bring their planes down in the emergency situation. We spoke with local pastors who were trying to provide solace. And we spoke with average people – those who were trying their best to calmly cope in the face of the day’s horror.
The headline on our front page on Sept. 12 read “Target: America.”
A few years after 9/11, I purchased a poster displaying front pages from newspapers across the nation on the day after the terror attack.
Among the headlines: “A Day of Infamy,” from the Tulsa World; “Outrage,” from The Atlanta Constitution; “Find the Courage,” from the Statesman Journal; “Evil Acts,” from the Miami Herald; and “America’s Bloodiest Day,” from The Honolulu Advertiser.
The most striking headline was on the front page of San Francisco’s newspaper, The Examiner. It simply read, “Bastards!”
● ● ●
It was close to midnight when I finally arrived home on Sept. 11, 2001. My job for the day was done. We had successfully put out the Extra, and the morning’s edition was on the press.
I sat down on the couch, turned on the television and began watching recaps of the day’s events. For the first time in 15 hours I allowed myself to feel – to experience the emotions of the day. When my eyes started to blur, I told myself it was OK to tear up – I was no longer in the newsroom.
I don’t recall sleeping that night. Instead, I spent the time watching horrific images dance across the TV screen.
Suddenly I realized I had become old-school. I would be the one to tell this tale to future generations of journalists.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.