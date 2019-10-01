Not than anyone has shown a dime’s worth of interest in the nation’s ballooning treasury these past few years, but the cost of President Trump’s tax cut in December 2017 – $1.5 trillion with the largest bucket of benefits going to the wealthiest of Americans – sure seems tame compared to fix-it plans being spelled out by Democratic presidential hopefuls.
As Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to say, she has a plan for dang near every complex problem facing the nation, and for every plan, there is a hefty price to pay. Her fix? Tax the rich.
The sticker price on plans to address climate change? Kamala Harris and Julián Castro want a cool $10 trillion.
Cory Booker has a $2.5 trillion plan to expand tax credits for the poor.
All plans by all Democrats pale in comparison to Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” health care solution. Price tag? $30 trillion to $40 trillion.
Poor Joe Biden’s blueprint to fix the Affordable Care Act comes in at the bargain basement price of $750 billion over 10 years. Makes you wonder how Biden will ever seize his party’s nomination with such undersized ambitions.
But here’s the thing. History has shown that spending federal dollars can produced desired effects.
Remember President Barack Obama’s $787 billion stimulus package? That was in response to the Wall Street subprime mortgage implosion that cratered markets and forced U.S. businesses to shed 800,000 jobs a month. Without that government intervention, a second Great Depression was hanging out right around the corner. As it turned out, the stimulus turned into an economic expansion that continues to this day.
That was money well spent.
Likewise, the Affordable Care Act is showing its own successes – not so much in dollars saved, but in lives.
According to various studies, evidence is speaking volumes: Almost a decade after the ACA became law, it is making Americans healthier – and less likely to die.
What price tag can we put on that?
Still, debt held by the public is expected to rise from 78 percent of Gross Domestic Product (2018) to 96 percent by 2028.
Personally, I’d like to hear how we tackle that. Anybody got a plan – that doesn’t break the bank?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.