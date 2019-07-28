While a failing coal-fired plant drew the immediate attention and a cool $12.5 million from our governor and a sympathetic Legislature, folks in southern West Virginia who were made homeless by the floods of 2016, well, their concerns will have to wait another day. As in, after the first of the year.
As reported in The Register-Herald by Erin Beck, Del. Dean Jeffries, co-chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, said lawmakers decided to adjourn because a bill designed to provide relief, House Bill 209, wouldn’t have had much impact on the people affected by that flood.
So why not develop legislation that would have offered relief?
Legislators sure didn’t have much problem coming up with a solution – buckets of your tax dollars – to only delay the certain death of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station. And, of course, they did most of that work behind closed doors, not letting any citizen know what was up until the morning of debate. A day later, the deed was done, your money spent.
How about that for a public discussion of issues?
And folks wonder why teachers complained that their concerns never really registered with Republican legislators. That’s easy to see, now, if it had not already been apparent. Those politicians didn’t care a lick about what teachers or regular citizens thought. They were moved only by out-of-state interests (see Americans for Prosperity, i.e. Koch Brothers). In the latest case, King Coal was calling the shots.
This is the summer of the magical and mystical special session called to address education reform. Presto, change-o, it was really about permitting charter schools – even though the majority of citizens were not asking for any such thing – and giving a generous tax gift to a private concern. Crony capitalism, anyone?
Again, Republican leadership couldn’t care less. They only cared if a member of the caucus did not fall in line.
Just ask Del. Mark Dean R-Mingo, former vice chairman of the House Education Committee and also principal of Gilbert Pre K-6 School. Why was he removed from his post? Well, he tried to cleanse the education bill of the charter schools mess.
Or ask Del. Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming. He, too, lost his spot on the education committee because he, too, opposed the bill.
Why?
Paynter said he had heard overwhelming opposition from people in his district.
“I mean it was probably 90 percent ‘no’ down there,” he said.
Imagine that. A legislator listening to his constituency.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald.