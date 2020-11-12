Social media used to be used for fun. Now, the creators are trying to act like vigilantes that fight against false information spread on the web. It might sound heroic, but it’s all behind a screen and not that exciting. Welcome to the age of fake news.
Yes, I believe that fake news is real. No, it’s not coming from local journalism (it wouldn’t benefit them in any way). Instead, it’s right beside those fingertips scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and probably even that new social media that everyone is pilgriming to.
There are the posts that people share that inflict fear, rage and sadness by information that isn’t even true. They are the news stories from websites that look like they were created by a five-year-old in 2007. They are the things that people lose friends over, despite it being fake. But hey, it’s the twentieth century. What else could happen?
To fight against this, social media giants have gathered together and created a plan that might help fight against fake news. Facebook likes to engage in fact checking, even when something is obviously a joke. Still, the emotionless robots over at Facebook look over a certain popular post or story and checks if it’s true. Sometimes, the robots will even say something is partially true, always blurring the image and showing the facts they concluded.
Firstly, I know that misinformation is dangerous. I know that in a world of limitless information, we shouldn’t even have this issue. But we do.
But should big companies like Facebook or Twitter be the ones in charge of telling their audience what’s true and what’s not? What happens when someone from one of the social media companies can gain something out of proving a post right or wrong? Not even “someone,” but the entire company.
Or did I forget where we all agreed that all big companies and corporations want the best for their buyers? I mean, I know that they are the standard for ethical choices.
In the same light, how are they allowed to say what’s true? What happened to critical thinking? Are we not allowed to take something in for ourselves and think about it?
But then, these fact checking programs could help the public become more informed, and even possibly teach users the difference between factual news and junk news. Even so, it could slow down the travel of information created to be dangerous.
But, what about my favorite – satire? How do they grade those stories? I mean, we should know when something is too extreme to be real. Do we just trust the robots?
Hi, I am a proud Generation Z kid. I was raised with technology, grew up in a mostly post 9/11 world and came to age with the Patriot Act without even understanding how greatly it affected me. Even with all this, I don’t trust social media. Especially companies. Sadly, charities aren’t what pays their bills. We do.
These big companies can combat fake news without trying to dress for war and tell everyone what’s fake and real. Besides, why are we even supposed to trust them?
They should go back home and make more social media and internet things – that we can trust.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.