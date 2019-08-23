The walls in the little building were striped with aged, dull red bricks, but the people inside were anything but dull.
So as soon as I walked in, one hand stamped with an ugly black marker, I knew that everyone in the little theater was indeed cooler than this kid from the southern coalfields. In a few minutes, live music would be blasting from the speakers, shaking eardrums. I was surrounded by music lovers and critics. The girls were dressed in floral skirts and white shirts. The boys were dressed in their rolled-up jeans and button-ups. I, on the other hand, was draped in a long cardigan. In turn, my friends never hesitated to remind me that my outfit looked like a housecoat their grandmothers wore.
I guess I like honesty.
Though I knew everyone was on a different style platform than I was, I wanted to talk to them. Maybe, just maybe, their coolness would rub off on me. Turns out, I never stop talking.
Before long, I walked into a small circle of six people – of which I knew one. She recognized me, thank God.
“Hannah!” she threw her hands out and began pointing across the circle. “This is Al, Jacob, Jared and Ben.”
My smile froze onto my face. My brain tried to catch up. What did she even say?
“Hey,” I said, trying to be socially acceptable. “I know you all have common guy names, but I already forgot.”
I really said that. Maybe I’m not exactly socially adaptable. I looked at their faces, trying to force a grin, hoping they didn’t hear me.
“I know,” one brown-haired guy said, stepping forward and chuckling. “We aren’t that important.”
I wanted to crawl in a corner and hide until they left. My hands were clammy. My heart throbbed through my housecoat. I quickly looked for something to cover my face, then I remembered where I was.
“Oh, no,” I almost cried. “That is not what I meant. What is your name?”
At least, I hope that’s what I said. I blabbed on for way too long.
“No, no,” the man with brown hair walked closer. “It’s all right. We’re really not important. I’m Al.”
“I’m so sorry.” I sighed, clearly not knowing when to stop.
“That is Jacob.” He placed his hand on a bald man.
“Al and Jacob,” I repeated. “Al and Jacob.”
I tried to make up a song in my head to remember the names and sang it. I would remember their names.
Turns out, I met with them five minutes later and knew their names. The song had worked.
Not long after, a friend walked in, placing himself in the group, distantly. I was going to introduce everyone by their names.
“Hey, guys,” I felt proud. “This is Alex.”
I slowly turned to another friend. “Alex, this is Raylyn.”
She looked at me. I saw the disappointment in her eyes. Oh no.
I had known this girl for half a year. I knew her name, or at least I thought I did.
“It’s Raigen.”
I had been saying my friend’s name wrong for half a year.
Names are hard. Getting them wrong is even harder. When will I learn?
