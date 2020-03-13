On Tuesday night, the air was crisp, lights inside apartments were bright and all eyes were on Gmail accounts.
Everyone was texting back and forth.
“Have you heard anything?” my phone lit up with every message, leaving a notification ding floating through the air. “It was supposed to be at 7.”
I hadn’t, but I checked my email anyway just to make sure. The situation was dire, everyone was rocking in their seats, staring at their phones.
Conversations continued. Anxiety thickened. We all were wondering what would happen next.
Then, five minutes drug by. There were screams outside.
No, no. They weren’t screams that scare.
“Oh yeah,” a deep voice shouted. “Coronavirus!”
They were cheering. Outside, everyone seemed to be. Everyone was now wide awake on that Tuesday night.
Because of it, the entire campus received an email that we probably wouldn’t be going back to class after this week. I guess they were afraid everyone would come back from spring break, covered with a contagious cough. We weren’t supposed to know, but we all knew that it was coming.
That meant that their trip overseas and across state borders could last a little longer, despite the caution against it.
This meant that they could live a little more on the edge, while having fun in a foreign land. There, worries about immune systems, coughs and “what ifs” don’t thrive. Or so, that’s what I’ve heard.
In our classes, we have turned in our equipment that we were supposed to keep for the rest of the semester.
“I guess for your final project, you all will just turn in a photo story of your containment,” one professor joked.
We laughed, but it might’ve been forced.
“Yeah,” one blonde hair girl coughed. “But I have to go back home to Ohio. It’s there.”
Then, the rest of the room agreed.
Guess it’s a good thing I’m from this state.
For the virus to potentially not even be in our state yet, they’re not leaving any room for the possibility of the entire campus being infected.
I can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I lived through a time when my entire university shut down over a deadly disease. I hope they think I’m superhuman – or at least cool.
I can’t wait for this to be the event that my generation looks back on. I can’t wait for it to be what we’re known for in history class.
The time when college kids cheered because campus was closed due to a sickness that hadn’t even hit yet. The time when they decided to travel anyway.
I remember listening to the radio and staring at the T.V., waiting to see if I would get a snow day. I remember walking outside disappointed that I didn’t.
Now, everyone possibly gets a snow day for the rest of the year.
Still, everyone is texting back and forth, wondering what’s next.
