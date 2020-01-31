It’s something that fills the void for a moment, but leaves an even bigger one later. Everyone has felt the silence it brings in conversations and the chaos it creates behind closed doors. Family bonds end in shatters. Friendships end in a daze.
Everyone knows it. Everyone has felt it. No one knows how to bandage the wound.
No matter what, it’ll still be around, roaming about town, slowly seeping into homes.
And, still, people keep chasing it. Letting it run through their veins. Opening every door or vessel to let it inside.
Some people call it drugs.
Others call it a lifestyle.
Or a nightmare.
No matter what it’s called, every person – sister, brother, mother, father, friend – has a story.
And there is still someone who knows the outcome, but does it anyway.
Maybe it stops the world from spinning for a moment, letting breath finally float into lungs. Maybe every stress, fear or care goes away in a second. Maybe it feels like warm sunshine when the world is cold.
Maybe it’s just a safe place.
But for everyone else, it’s the moment the phone rings and the breathing stops for a minute. It’s the tear that trickles down the cheek when another day goes by and no one has heard from the addict, the smile that barely makes it onto a face when someone asks how he or she is doing.
It’s the whisper from a stranger, “I’ve heard they’ve been on drugs.” It’s the looks of grief and judgment. It’s the head shakes and sighs. But no one knows how to fix it.
The truth is, whenever someone passes, the rumors are all about drugs.
Being addicted is becoming a new social norm.
In 2017, the National Institute of Drug Abuse reported that there were about 50 overdoses per 100,000 people in West Virginia. Every year, the numbers seem to be rising, while we sink deeper and deeper into the abyss. How can we fix the problem when our own health care providers wrote about 80 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people that year?
The expensive school programs that the government spends money on don’t work. I guess they’re supposed to demonize drugs, but when the child has family at home doing the same thing, it just does not work.
When the people who are supposed to look after our welfare only pop out more pills by the second, it does not work. It fills their pockets and empties the addict’s.
Nothing is working. It’s so easy to contaminate a small community where everyone knows everyone. It’s like a virus, a disease.
Maybe it should be treated like an illness. After all, they are people. They have moms and grandmas. They are sick.
No one tells smokers that their lung cancer isn’t valid because it’s a consequence of their actions.
So, how is this any different?
It’s becoming so common, there needs to be a solution before it gets too late.
No one wants to be the one that stops breathing when the phone rings.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.