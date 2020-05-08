Last week, a funeral director in Wyoming County received an odd call. It was from the staff at the funeral home. Someone from a nearby nursing home had passed away. There were no records of any living relatives. The man had died all alone.
Once the funeral director heard the of the situation, he knew that he had to do something.
A handful of police, a pastor and the funeral director carried the dearly departed to his final resting place. They stayed there for a few minutes, conducting a graveyard service. Only one of the men knew the deceased.
The others probably felt their heart do that little dance that causes the eyes to get a little watery. Some times, even grown men aren’t afraid to shed a tear.
But I wasn’t there. I didn’t get to witness it first-hand, but maybe that’s what makes the story more compelling.
What those men did – their act of respect and kindness – hit the community like a wave of fresh air.
I mean, this story has been all over my social media. It has traveled near and far – within just a few hours. News stations have picked it up and people haven’t stopped sharing it. Everyone has been talking and almost seeing themselves in the story. While it wasn’t the happiest of outcomes, the gesture of those men reminded people that someone will always care.
And that is comforting. There will be someone there – when no one is.
Maybe the story makes people realize how many people they have around them or how lucky they are.
There are reasons that people don’t want to leave their small communities. This is one.
There is a level of neighborly love and concern that’s hard to find anywhere else. Small towns might be left out of conversations that happen in major metropolitans and the halls of power, but word of a kind act here gets around in a heartbbeat.
There might not be a Walmart or a McDonald’s, but people find their places to gather. Nearly everyone is seen as a neighbor, whether a native or not. Many people from these small communities are no stranger to struggles or judgment – tests of character, really that turn them into being kinder than no other.
Sure, this snapshot of life in the rural recesses of southern West Virginia wasn’t something that was exciting or odd or rare. To the contrary. But it just reminded me of the small, often hidden gems. Some say the mountains are a sight to see, but the people are the ones to meet. They are living stories.
Some are men with hearts as big as their respect – with a little tear on their eye.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.