Smell that weird smell? The one that drifts through the air, whether it’s good or terrible, throwing around scents of melted crayons, fresh school pizza and the seemingly dangerous wax that’s wafting from the gym?
Remember? Walking into middle school and the air smelled like it was a little piece of heaven?
No? Who am I kidding. Schools stink. If I were to make a candle and call it Middle School, no one would buy it.
Still, the teachers tried to cover up the stench of sweaty 8-year-olds. Sometimes, with candles. Other times with the door wide open, the windows cracked and a few prayers.
It was a wholesome effort.
But, now, I’m afraid my kids won’t have any teachers that’ll make sure the classroom smells like blueberries. They’ll have to suffer through the odor of armpits and Cheetos breath.
Not because people are becoming nastier.
But because no one wants to be a teacher anymore.
According to an article by US News, not too many young people are interested in becoming teachers. In just 10 years, the number of students who majored in education dropped 5 percent.
Meanwhile, an article by Market Watch found that this hasn’t always been true. In 1975, 22 percent of students earned a degree in education. According to the study, that was a higher percent than any other major. Once the 2015s rolled around, it had already dropped to fewer than 10 percent of students.
To make matters better, many teachers aren’t even qualified. Some states are considering lowering the qualifications in order to fill positions.
It’s not only West Virginia that’s being affected – it’s nationwide.
We have math teachers trying to teach students some English, and a few chemistry teachers trying to teach Spanish.
The fact is, teachers are retiring, some towns are growing in number and there aren’t enough young teachers to take their place or fill open positions at other schools.
The ones that are there feel pushed to the limit and taken advantage of. (Well, that’s what I’m getting from the annual teacher strikes. I could be wrong.)
I mean, if they really are, who could blame them? Some probably have a classroom that’s overflowing with 40 hormonal monsters – I mean, high schoolers and middle schoolers.
It isn’t meant to be like that. That’s not how teaching works.
But because schools are understaffed, this has to happen – 40 kids left to a single person. I’m not a math person, but that doesn’t add up.
I don’t know how we can make young people want to become teachers. We need them, if not to keep a classroom smelling like a bakery, then to inspire and make an impact in hundreds of lives.
School smells bad 90 percent of the time, but the odd aroma is one of two things that come to mind when someone asks.
The other? A teacher that made an impact.
Hopefully, they’ll still have those in 50 years.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.