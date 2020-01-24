I like working, at least in theory. I love meeting people (when we’re both in good spirits) and getting money.
I’d have multiple jobs if there were more hours in a day. There’s just some kind of enjoyment in seeing how far my body will go until it falls apart. I mean, it’s basically a diet plan. There is little or no time to eat. Plus, if I’m feeling a little antisocial, there is always an excuse to not hang out with people, thanks to long hours. It’s a rollercoaster of drama, laughs, crying and wanting to quit.
I never know what’s going to happen. Is my body going to quit? Will I make a new friend? Will the cops bring me outside to ask about something unrelated to me, thus making me want to cry? Who knows?
It’s a good thing I don’t mind working, because my generation might be working until we’re 110. While many people nowadays are thrilled to be retiring around mid-60s or 70s, Social Security might become a little scarcer for us.
In its 2019 report, The Social Security Board of Trustees said that retirement and other Social Security funds will be drained by 2035.
It doesn’t mean that the system will no longer exist. It just means it will only be able to give out what it takes in.
Which is a bummer, because AARP says that Social Security will only be able to fund 80% of what people think they’re going to get.
So bottom line?
I need to work 10 more jobs so that I can save up.
I’m ready for it. It’s going to be a fun fifty years. Never thought I’d be thinking about retirement at 20. I barely even know what it is.
Guess I’ll have to learn.
Anyway.
I’m not the only one worried about this. (Which is weird – I’m always worrying).
CNBC came out with an article about it. They talked to an MIT economist and got some bad numbers.
Turns out, they think I should save 40 percent of my income if I want to retire by 65.
That’s almost half of my money. I’d rather be living off crackers and water, all while working 90 hours a week, than put that much away for retirement years away.
Still, no one talks about this nasty future. No one really knows how to save for retirement. It’s just a guessing game. Some people win. Some lose.
Sure, I kind of enjoy working now. I’m a bit addicted.
But once my body gets tired and I can’t push much more, what happens then? I’m not promised a decent retirement, but I still pay into it.
The world is unfair, and I get that. I just hope I get to spend some quality time with my future grand dogs and cats.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.