Just because I didn’t feel the wind from a hurricane doesn’t mean that it didn’t affect someone else. Just because I stepped out into nice, warm weather doesn’t mean that someone else wasn’t praying their roof wouldn’t be ripped away by the graceless winds.
Just because I could step outside without fear doesn’t mean that the outside wouldn’t fill someone else with horror.
I know that I’m safe, tucked away from hurricanes. I know that the mountains would crouch down and shield me from any that threatened. But still, though it would probably never happen to me, I know it happens. It’s on the news. It’s on social media. My friends and family share pictures and prayers, hoping that it helps bring awareness.
This week, another storm left the middle of America torn and flooded with tears and teargas. It was reckless, ripping one family apart. It left the nation confused and angry.
One policeman in Minnesota took down a man that was accused of writing a bad check. The man, George Floyd, was taken out of his car and placed in handcuffs. Then suddenly, George fell to the ground and a knee of a policeman was on his neck.
George begged for air, but he never got any.
Many probably already know the story. Many probably already know that this type of storm was racial.
Mr. Floyd was an African American. His killer was white.
These kinds of storms happen. They happen more often than I know. Sometimes they go under the covers, in the dark where no one looks. Sometimes we only know about these types of disasters because of videos and photos. It’s not like racial winds have gotten worse over the years, but they’ve now found the light.
No, nothing like this has ever happened to me or my family. It’s easy for me to turn and point fingers, trying to dig up dirt on someone. Meanwhile, my dirt is under the rug.
None of us are the judge or jury, but for the judge and jury. But I guess some like dressing in uniform and playing God. If any one of us were to deny someone air, the right to breathe, we would be dealt with, regardless.
It’s easy for me to turn and think that these storms are rare, that they never happen. But, that’s only because I have never been afraid to walk outside and fear what someone may do, only because of my color.
Just because I haven’t felt the fire or buffeting winds doesn’t mean a forest fire is not brewing somewhere else.
I know that I don’t understand. I know that I haven’t felt the pain or fear. But I know that even in hurricane relief, the nation becomes one to help the victims. I know that we all become neighbors. We know that there is power in knowledge and numbers.
And justice.
