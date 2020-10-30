When stories are written about Appalachia, they seem to always end with a “victor” who had escaped from the empty coal taverns and the hollows flooded with pill bottles. Sometimes the “victor” was never even from the mountains but seemed to land here for a few years of their childhood. But, thank God they made it out, I guess.
Now, I enjoy a good story of someone who came out strong, though it took a lot to get there. I love to hear of those living their dream and living a life they had only talked about in high school.
However, there is something weird about basing an entire story around the aspect of “escaping” Appalachia. Back in school, everyone would sit around the classroom, complaining about where they lived. “When I grow up,” we’d always seem to spit out, “I’m moving far away.” Usually, “far away” was normally somewhere like Florida or Australia. But we wanted to get away.
Part of that, though, was just wanting to see something new. Breathe a different kind of air. Not be a hillbilly anymore.
But we were young. That’s what we thought the peak of life was – not being here anymore. Then, we grew up.
Half of those same people now have their own family in the same place we thought we didn’t want to be. The others always visit that same place as medicine for being homesick.
Were we conditioned by pop culture to hate where we were from? Were we made to be embarrassed of the way we keep our vowels light and accents heavy? Who knows? But I do know that the same people who didn’t “escape” the hills aren’t any less successful than those who did.
Is there ever going to be a time when it’s OK to choose to live here? Life isn’t about running as far as you can from your childhood, even if it’s dismissed by outsiders. When I used to hear of old classmates starting their lives and families, I used to ask why they still wanted to live where we grew up. Then, the last few months, I’m not sure why I even thought that idea. Where do these ideas come from – that “victors” are the ones who leave their hometown, state and even Appalachia, and are to be applauded for doing the bare minimum?
If they really wanted to help, instead of merely profiting off of their idea of how bad their life was in the hollows, how they started a new life, and probably have a white picket fence bordering their property, maybe another approach would work better.
But who am I? If they’re happier elsewhere as a victor, then good for them. I just wish that not everything about success was centered on how someone had escaped the hollows and how it’s possible for anyone.
Can we leave this mindset behind? Can we stop perpetuating this tired stereotype? Plenty of victors have stayed right here at home. Celebrate that – and them.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.