Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.