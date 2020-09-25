If you just saw us lying on the grass like cats, trying to feel a little bit of warmth from the sun and shielding ourselves from the breeze, you probably would’ve thought we were just some young kids hanging out in a park. In the back, families were out with their kids, pushing them on the swings. All we could hear were the laughter and squeals of kids.
But next to us was an RV that a friend had driven up to Maryland with us. The plan was to camp in the RV for a night, then hike the morning and evening. It was the perfect plan for a quick little trip that was only an hour away. The RV was an ’80s model – practically ancient – but he had ripped out the interior and revived it with modern, stylish finishes. It was his baby.
That morning, we woke up bright and early, sat by a fire in what felt like 20 degrees and talked about where we wanted to go. We had to leave the evening before, just when everyone got off work. I was freezing (because I’m not so adventurous, I just pretend), so I didn’t really pay attention. But I knew we were going to visit a state park that had waterfalls.
So, we drove there. The RV was doing just fine. Sure, we held up a little traffic and had to pull over a few times, but that’s bound to happen.
The park rangers asked us to park on a little hill, close to the playsets. So, we did. We’d worry about the RV making it off of the hill after the trail.
And we did. A lot.
After the hike, we hopped back on the little bus. He turned the key. It started. But then, it began revving without even touching the pedals. At that point, everyone stared at one another, blank.
The poor little RV couldn’t make it over the little hill. He tried everything with the engine, but the RV just seemed to be getting a little tired and agitated.
So, we got out and sat on the grass, thinking that would help it move. It didn’t.
Every few minutes, they’d give it another try. Sometimes it sounded promising, but it always ended in a loud boom that echoed throughout the play area.
I heard one kid yell “gunshots!” I saw parents stop, hold their hand over their eyes to shield from a glaring sun and look our way. I thought of hiding but had nowhere to go.
Then, a group of wholesome men walked up to the minibus. Their hands were in their pockets and their eyes on the RV.
“Bad backfire?” the older one asked. Yes.
“Yeah, we watched you,” he said, chuckling. “Trying to push it isn’t going to do anything.”
After hearing the story, they tried to offer the help they could give. But after realizing there was nothing to do, they made their way to the trail and offered us luck.
So, in a sense we were just a few kids relaxing at the park – at least we were while the driver decided to call the tow company to take it back home – an hour away.
“I always said I’d keep her until she couldn’t get us back,” he joked.
And, well, here we are.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.