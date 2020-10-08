Every day on my way to class, I pass this white house with three stories. I live in a historic part of town. All the other houses are decorated in stained glass windows, attics that look like castles and a whole lot of brick. They appear as though they could collapse at any second, but it makes a pretty walk.
But this one house, the white one, is different from the rest. It’s more modern and doesn’t really distinguish itself for its beauty. It belongs to a couple whom I’ve not met and have only seen – this is odd – from their back. From that angle, they look to be about 30 or so. At least, I think. I’ve never really judged the age of people by their backside.
But I do know that I really want to be their friends.
Not because of their house, though it’s probably bigger than any that I’ll ever have the chance to live in.
No, it’s because every day I walk to class, I always see their dogs – and I want a dog.
One looks like a beagle. It likes to stare out all the windows and dent the blinds, bark when it wants to act strong and act ferocious until it decides to walk to the fence and try to lick a passerby.
The other is a graceful but rude husky.
Whenever I see it, I have to talk to it. However, it doesn’t respond with a wag of the tail or even a snarl of the teeth. I try to befriend it, but all it does is turn its back from wherever I am like I’m some sort of peasant.
Like I said, rude.
I try and try, but every day I get the same response. No matter what it’s doing, it stops just to turn its back toward me.
I really hate how much that husky ignores me, but I’m sort of envious that it can do whatever it wants without fear of being judged or not getting a treat. It’s truly a life.
Every day I wake up and live my life, I always seem to say “yes” too much and get myself into a mess. I’m afraid that if I don’t, my life will somehow spiral downward and become a train wreck.
Or, even worse, people will hate me.
But after I have accepted too many “yes” requests and there isn’t enough time in the day to complete them all, I’ll probably agree to add more. But hey, at least some people may not hate me, right?
But dang, I’m so jealous that a dog who doesn’t even want to acknowledge me can just turn its back when I’m out here trying to mop up water from a flooded yard because someone begged me to. That dog honestly doesn’t seem to care if you like it or not. It’s not wasting its energy on random humans. But I still like it.
Weird, I know.
What a carefree life that dog has in that white house – and I am just a little more than envious. I can’t say no and turn my back.
It does with impunity. Lucky dog.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.