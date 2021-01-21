On Wednesday morning, a change was coming. We knew it. Circled on the calendar, a presidential inauguration happens every four years, like clockwork, sometimes switching out political parties and men. Older men. Older white men, until Barack Obama was twice elected.
But this time it was different. Through the television speakers, I heard the broadcasters say “madam.” Though the word isn’t used much these days, at an inauguration of a new president and vice president, it was a first. Had never happened. So, yeah, it had a different ring.
Or maybe, it was because there was a woman, now, who was just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
No matter what side you see fit for office, this breakthrough was something good that will be written permanently in history.
As a young girl, I never thought I couldn’t be president. Still, I think if I would have heard a girly name mentioned, I would have responded with a “are you sure that’s right?” kind of smirk.
Sure, we girls were constantly told that we could grow up to be anything that we wanted to be, but I’m not too sure we understood what that really meant. It’s just not anything we knew or saw in reality or read in those history books, but were told that maybe, maybe, we could one day.
Maybe.
Eventually, all those pep talks from teachers and family found their place, because there is a woman, Kamala Harris of California, sitting in her own office as vice president of the United States. She’s there because of encouragement, support, competence, experience and intelligence and nothing else.
I didn’t want to believe it, but some people assume this madam vice president only got her high position because a few powerful people back in her home state took a liking to her. Apparently, it’s hard to believe that a woman could get that far without a timely favor. Isn’t it bizarre? It’s disgusting. If a terrible man got elected to office, no one would say such things. So, what’s the difference? I’d hate for any young daughters to be hearing those remarks.
Because other young girls witnessed a woman accepting responsibility and power, they have no other choice but to know that it’s possible. It’s already done, now all they have to do is follow. Still, that doesn’t promise an unobstructed road ahead. I’m sure the comments, disgusted looks and smirks have followed her throughout her career, especially if it’s following her into the White House.
However, the more that follow into her footsteps, maybe the more accepted it will become. Maybe little girls won’t have to grow up, constantly needing to prove they’re witty enough to sit at the table. It might take some time, but at least there’s a warm seat waiting.
On Wednesday morning, the sky was white with snow. By noon, the snow began to revel the grass. Then, I thought, we should start calling women madam again.
Out of respect, you know.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.