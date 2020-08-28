Earlier this week, our lively governor, Jim Justice, decided that the band, indeed, would play on.
At first, the state’s governing body that rules on such matters, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC), announced that marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall.
So band would be too susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus but football players knocking the snot out of each other was fine?
But then, almost in a wink, the governor said bands would play, cheerleaders would cheer and majorettes, color guards, and dance teams would be allowed to perform, too.
I give him credit; he helps save money on my cable TV. There are so many thrilling twists and backtracks in our political realm that I don’t even need to watch a soap opera. I’ll also give him credit on listening to the people and the massive backlash about the banning of bands. He’s listening to the people, and I guess we’ll know soon enough whether the decision was right or wrong.
But regardless, this incident does pose the question of whether sports are considered to be gold, while the arts are at best considered to be bronze – or just a distant runner-up.
Both football players and band members had spent their summer sweating under the sun, practicing for the new season, though unpredictable. For some kids, it might be their last year to participate. I guess all were probably excited that they may have another season. But while football teams were smiling that their game schedule was made, band members were frowning because – without warning – their calendar was stripped bare.
Schools aren’t a stranger when it comes to officials trying to defund art programs. It’s almost just a way of life, even though the arts offer great benefits.
“Schools with music programs have an estimated 90.2 percent graduation rate and 93.9 percent attendance rate compared to schools without music education, which average 72.9 percent graduation and 84.9 percent attendance,” said DoSomething.org. They also claim that “regardless of socioecomic status or school district, students who participate in high-quality music programs score higher on reading and spelling tests.”
Nothing is wrong with playing sports. I played them throughout middle and high school, though the coaches probably wished I hadn’t. But not giving band kids the same opportunity because of “safety issues” yet failing to see the conflicting danger in physical sports is odd. Maybe it’s the money talking. While I don’t understand it, someone had to. I mean, they almost got away with making marching bands illegal.
I like safety, feeling well and not infecting anyone else as much as the next person, but I think there should be more logical, thought-out, and inclusive conversations taking place about such matters. I mean, we are talking about public schools, here, with emphasis needed on the “public” piece of this, apparently.
Well, that’s the song I’m singing, anyway. Join the choir if you’d like.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.