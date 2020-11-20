At WVU, they kindly and subliminally note that their apartments are for freshmen and first-year students. In their defense, I suppose it’s because they want to have enough room to fit all of the incoming students into dorms – and, yes, it’s money in their pocket.
No, it’s not a rule that they have. It’s just something one can sense.
So, after that one year, others and I had to look for apartments. It’s a nice little slap into early 20s, I guess. I don’t mind it, though. In the dorm, I’d have to run down to the study hall at 3 in the morning just to have a little quiet space and elbow room to think.
Thus my introduction to landlords – and the horror stories we all hear beforehand. I used to think they were exaggerated. Not so much, now.
First of all, I understand why some landlords would want to rent to college folk. We are really naïve and don’t know much about the real world.
Now, though, I know that gut feelings are life savers.
All my landlords have been extremely nice and haven’t scammed me.
But I saw a place that I loved. It had everything I wanted in an apartment – a porch and cat-friendly. I know, I don’t have that high of standards. My wish list is not that long. So, I talked to the landlord. It wasn’t anything formal. He wanted to text.
I even offered him a price that was about $50 cheaper. He immediately accepted the offer.
My first mistake was not looking for reviews about the rental company. It wasn’t until after I had offered a price and made plans to sign the lease that I decided to read reviews and ask people about him.
The stories were horrible. People told me to run. I came across lawsuits. I read reviews of borderline harassment. But I felt bad because I had just spoken to him. So, before I went to his office, I printed out the lawsuits and reviews. Call them discussion topics.
At the office the next morning, I met with his secretary. He was nowhere in sight. She had the shiniest nails that were painted tan. She presented the papers as soon as I walked in, leading the conversation about the potential lead in the paint – in the apartments, not her nails. Hey, she said, these buildings are old. It’s expected.
So, I looked down at the lease, pretending to read and take notes. I knew I wasn’t signing. Even if the reviews were fake, why would I take the chance?
Then, I told Ms. Nails that I didn’t feel comfortable signing. She sighed and said, “Is it because he’s mean?”
Oh, please, tell me more.
“Well, he is,” she said, looking up. “But if he was that mean, why would I still work here?”
I think I laughed. Then I apologized for wasting her time.
Then, I hopped in the car and began to pull out of the parking lot. Before I left, he texted me five times. Which is weird, because he never even came to talk to me. He said that the reviews I had seen were a conspiracy and asked why I believed them. Then, he said he was going to have two people whom I knew to call me to vouch for him.
After my entire day was filled with that drama, I knew I had made the right choice. But it makes me angry that he thinks he can take advantage of college kids. Like me.
So, I am just left to wonder, at what cost does this guy sell his soul to get a signed lease – for a crappy place – from a poor college kid like me?
Must have a bar bill to pay.
Welcome to the real world.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.