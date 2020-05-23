In eighth grade, I walked into my Spanish class that was held in the school cafeteria. There were only a handful of students taking the class, but it didn’t matter. I was still embarrassed when the teacher walked my way and began talking in Spanish right as I sat down.
I panicked.
She was asking a question, but I wasn’t sure what it was.
So, I said, “Aloha.”
I was young, immature and nervous. Welcome to my life. Once it ran out of my mouth, I remembered that it wasn’t the same language.
Call it cultured. Call it confused. I will admit I know two languages: hillbilly and English. Everything else is merely a guess.
But I’m out of the loop. The 2015 Census reported that there are at least 350 languages spoken in the United States.
See, sometimes I’m out and about. Sometimes I hear some people speaking something that isn’t native. I see the looks they get. I see the smirks.
Sometimes I hear folks speaking broken English. I know that hearing the imperfections in the speech really boils some people’s blood. Some say that they should learn English or leave. I guess I can see both sides. One takes pride in their speech, the other is trying to learn.
Still, what some don’t realize is that those people with the broken English probably know one or two more languages than most. Heck, even me.
Learning another language is one of the hardest things I have ever tried to do. I would rather sleep in the rain during a hurricane than go to a Spanish-speaking land and try to converse with the natives. I do not have the nerve. But some come over here with dreams and a little English they learned.
In other countries, speaking multiple languages is the norm. Here, it seems to demean people. About 22 percent of people living in the U.S. speak another language at home, which has doubled since the ’80s, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.
This may seem like a lot, but about 65 percent of the European population, ages 25 to 64, can speak at least one foreign language, according to Eurostat.
In the European countries, they start sharpening the language skills as fast as they can. Their students study their first foreign language between 6 and 9 years old.
Then, they start learning another soon, according to Pew Research Center.
Meanwhile, I almost cried when I had to take two years of Spanish when I was 13. I really sobbed when I realized I have to take two more to get my degree. For some reason, we grow up to hate it. Maybe we should start foreign language classes earlier? I don’t have the answers. I’m just a clueless 20-year-old girl from the hollow.
It just hurts my heart to see some of those learning English be made fun of. I guess they just make it look easy. They have fooled me.
I can’t imagine the looks I’d get if I flew to Spain and greeted everyone with a cheeky “Aloha.”
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.