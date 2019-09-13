The night is crisp, a tad chilly. Sweater weather. But some young man wears a button up – halfway open. Girls skip along in short dresses. The girls, shivering, rub their arms. They walk down the cobblestone street, stumbling as they go.
“Hey,” the girl, holding out a can, says to a guy. “You want the rest of this? I can’t finish it.”
They stop, he takes it and chugs whatever was left. Soon, a beer can hits the ground and off they go.
It’s Tuesday. No one is wearing a sweater.
The party scene at WVU in Morgantown isn’t unique to college towns across the country. Hey, it’s college, after all. Drinking? Just a societal norm. Besides, the kids say it’s all for fun or just to “loosen up.” I think everyone’s heard, but not many know the truth.
According to a 2015 survey by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 58.0 percent of full-time U.S. college students had drunk alcohol in the previous month, 1,825 college students had died from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, 696,000 students had been assaulted by another student who had been drinking, 97,000 students had reported experiencing alcohol-related sexual assault or date rape and about 1 in 4 college students had reported academic consequences from drinking – none of it good.
And, yet, it’s an unhealthy obsession around here and everyone seems to be OK with it.
Every single night, students are going out and drinking. They may have an exam the morning after, but they don’t really care. They’ll just sleep in and miss the exam.
They are paying thousands of dollars to attend class, to get a college education, but, really, in many cases, students are paying tuition so that they can party and forget the promise and the consequences.
Some kids may be the product of old money so job security isn’t something they worry about. For some, there are family connections, and despite a low GPA, they have nothing to worry about. Or they may even be functionally alcoholic and graduate with honors, virtually guaranteeing a job after graduation.
But, others – the kids without privilege – play the drinking game, too. If life works out for their friends, why not for them?
The fact that there are AA meetings sponsored by the college should serve as a warning sign. Twentysomethings fall into addiction quickly.
According to that 2015 survey, roughly 20 percent of college students meet the criteria for Alcohol Use Disorder. Then, fun does not come without alcohol.
Still, they are largely regarded as “normal college kids” having fun while they’re young and a little dumb. The depiction shows up in movies and television shows. It’s promoted endlessly. In fact, one drugstore close to campus has a poster taped to a store window. It reads, “Budweiser supports WVU.”
When will kids realize that college-aged alcoholism is not normal? When will someone come along and preach that college kids don’t have to feed the narrative?
Will it be only when the students are grown and in the grip of alcoholism that they realize their behavior has been abnormal? Will it then be too late?
Until then, the shirts will be halfway buttoned up and dresses short. Beer cans will be emptied and then tossed on the street.
Even the straightest of sidewalks will be uneven.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.