Last month, Senator Joe Manchin announced his decision to remain in the U.S. Senate rather than run for governor in 2020. As someone who has supported Sen. Manchin throughout his political career, I respect his decision and agree that he is well positioned to continue serving as an effective champion for West Virginia in Congress.
The Democratic Party in West Virginia now finds itself at a crossroads. It’s clear that a generational shift is occurring in state politics. Currently, the leading Democratic candidate to take on Governor Jim Justice is Stephen Smith, a 39-year-old political newcomer who is running on his record of working with local communities to address systemic poverty in our state. From my view, this is a moment to unify around Smith’s candidacy.
Throughout 2019, Smith and his team have built an impressive, albeit unconventional, campaign for governor. This has included a statewide grassroots infrastructure unlike anything we’ve seen in recent history. Early in the cycle, he has already held 116 town halls across the state, and raised more than $400,000, driven by more than 4,000 small, individual donations. In two consecutive campaign finance reports, Smith’s campaign has outraised Justice, Thrasher and the rest of the field, combined.
Smith has already met with thirty local Democratic Party organizations while also reaching out well beyond the traditional party apparatus. He is partnering with dozens of candidates around the state with a pledge not to accept corporate campaign contributions and to always stand with working people. Smith and his team have recognized that winning a governor’s race is only one piece of transforming West Virginia’s future. We need Democrats up and down the ballot working together and fighting for positive change.
It’s no secret that the past three election cycles have been challenging for Democrats in the Mountain State. Voters have moved away from generations of allegiance to the Democratic Party in search of something different. Unfortunately, the result of this political shift has been devastating for average West Virginians. The Republican controlled Legislature along with Governor Jim Justice have undermined our public education system, weakened worker rights, and consistently done the bidding of out-of-state corporate interests at the expense of our own people.
Now is the time for Democrats to cast a bold vision for the next chapter of our state’s history, and Stephen Smith is the candidate for such a moment. Smith is not only calling for structural change to our economy but he and his team are also working with and organizing the very communities that have been most affected by the failure of our current political leadership – teachers, miners, college students, seniors, small business owners, and families affected by the opioid crisis.
From Franklin Roosevelt to Bobby Kennedy, Democrats have always been most impactful when we solidify our role as champions for working people and fight for an economy that is built from the ground up. Stephen Smith embodies a new generation of leadership in the Democratic Party while remaining rooted in the economic populism of our past. We would do well to nominate him as our candidate for governor in 2020.
Rod Snyder is a past president of the West Virginia Young Democrats and Young Democrats of America and currently serves on the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee.