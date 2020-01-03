Outside, the snow was sweeping the sidewalk and the wind was tugging on everyone’s coats. Inside the house, things were warm. And safe. And quiet.
Out in the cold, something popped. A knock echoed through the wooden door. I opened it and a blonde girl walked inside. Nicole.
We exchanged niceties. Simple. Short.
Then, in the middle of explaining her day, she stopped, looked me in the eye, her body still shivering from the cold.
“Can I ask you something?” Nicole snugged a pen, clicking it nonstop.
I nodded.
“Would it make me a bad person if I just focused today on myself?” Her head landed in her hand. “I’m just tired. I haven’t had any time to just take a break.”
And she was right. Her world had just turned upside down. She lost someone she loved on Christmas Eve, then suddenly adopted their baby to care for. Within a few days, nothing was the usual.
“I’m tired,” she said again.
I wish I could’ve told her that I understood, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t lie and tell her that everything was going to be OK. How would I know?
The only thing I could do was clear my throat and remind her the she isn’t a bad person for needing to rest – it’s human.
Sometimes, people need rest. No matter how much they fight against it and claim that everything is fine. It’s for the best.
I think that we forget that we can only take so much, so many sleepless nights and countless promises to fill. We go nonstop, forgetting to eat or take a seat. People are depending on us. We have bills to pay and people to feed. We have so many things to check off our list, people to care for and places to be – all within a few 24 hours.
Still yet, who is caring for you?
Who will save the world if you never take time to make sure that you’re OK?
Honestly, if our society could stop looking down on people who take a little time for themselves, everyone might be a little happier. Or maybe, people wouldn’t feel the need to ask if taking an hour or so for themselves was a selfish, distasteful thing to do.
It’s sad.
It’s almost like we were designed to be as effective and restless as robots, but we’re human. We have bodies, brains and hearts – all powered by power and sleep.
So, when Nicole asked, I was caught off guard.
“What?” my eyes squinted towards her. “There’s no way you could go without having a little alone time.”
“But does it make me a bad person?” she finally set the pan down.
No. It never does.
Afterwards, she marched into the kitchen, put some coffee on brew and pulled out a chair.
She took a breath.
Then, I wondered how long it had been since she had actually been able to breathe.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.