Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.