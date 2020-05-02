Being an uncertified, clueless, 20-year-old therapist is hard work. I know that I’m going to clock in overtime hours whenever I hear a small voice and see eyes peeking behind a corner.
“Hey,” I hear. “I’m going to tell you this because I know you won’t tell.”
I usually fear it’s a threat, but I know they can’t hold it in any longer. I guess for some reason they trust me, and that’s scary. I have no credentials or references to back it up. But, then again, I am paid in friendship and a book full of secrets instead of money.
But I cringe at what comes next. It usually happens after ten minutes or an hour – sometimes with eyes glossed over and fists clenched.
“What would you do?”
Honestly, I don’t ever know. I try to shrug as an answer, but it never works.
But it doesn’t matter what nonsense I spill. I usually don’t know what I’m talking about anyway. They just needed to talk. I guess it’s cheaper than paying $100 an hour to a professional.
Sometimes, though, things take a turn.
Maybe someone asked for advice and then walked away after listening for a second for two. Or maybe it wasn’t what they wanted to hear.
Maybe they didn’t receive an answer as timely as they wanted. Or maybe I was busy and didn’t see their text.
Suddenly, all the pain, blame and guilt are passed on. It happens to almost everyone. The actions of others become the fault of another. Sometimes it rips families apart or makes friends become strangers.
At the end of the day, no one else is responsible for the actions of someone else, no matter how much blame is thrown. As adults, or almost adults like myself, we are in complete control of how we react, what we say, who we trust or the outcome of our futures.
If one day I lose my mind and rob a store, I will be the one in the police car. I will pay the price. It wouldn’t be the employee’s fault for letting me in, my parents’ fault for having me, my friends’ fault for not calling me before I walked in.
When I see the actions of others be placed upon someone else, it hurts me. They carry around a burden for years. Sometimes they don’t even understand why everyone is blaming them.
Not that any of my clueless therapy sessions have ever taken a turn, I understand that it happens.
I like to believe it’s sorrow or anger that’s talking. I like to believe that everyone has good intentions.
Maybe in my next unscheduled session, I’ll just remind them that they can’t control the actions of others, and it’s never their fault.
But then again, I’m probably not the one to ask. I can barely handle myself.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.