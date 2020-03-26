Feeling it for the kids, these days, all the kids in their teens to mid-20s who should be enjoying rites of passage that so many have taken for granted.
Dylan Cain should be on campus, crushing the college experience as he had his first semester at Duke by playing in the marching band, being selected for a comedy troupe, and studying film and Japanese. (His written Japanese, by the way, is easier to read than his scratchy attempts at English.)
Shelby Cain should be putting the finishing touches on the last month of her Peace Corps assignment in Zambia and having the time to say proper goodbyes to her host, the people of her village and all of the curious kids whose lives she touched and whose lives indelibly marked hers. She should have been allowed the privilege of reflection outside the chaotic commotion of having to pack up and board a bus before the sun went down. Instead, when she walked to the rutted path near her hut one recent morning, seeking a signal for her cell phone, she read a message that said she had to leave. As in “Today!”
The graduating seniors at West Virginia University Institute of Technology here in Beckley should be celebrating their last few weeks on campus and slapping high-fives while scheduling interviews for that very first professional job.
High school seniors – for whom I feel the worst – should be picking out their prom attire, showing off class rings, writing notes to buddies in their yearbooks and preparing for senior night and running at the state track meet before slowing down to walk across the stage, with family in attendance, to take hold of their diplomas and their futures, moving the tassel, right to left.
The good news out of this for me, of course, is that two of my kids made safe passage home – Shelby by way of Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, JFK, Charlotte and then Charleston, Dylan in the front seat of his mother’s Ford Explorer. Both are healthy and are now hanging out with mom and dad, just fine with the governor’s stay-at-home directive. Though Dylan is sequestered with his studies behind a closed bedroom door most days and evenings, he comes out for food, a brief conversation and then is back at it.
He’s always been that way, taking care of his business.
Shelby, well, she’s been glowing of late – and not from the infectious disease going about that forced the abrupt return of some 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers from all around the world.
While MCing a going away tribute for colleagues in Zambia, she took a phone call from the admissions office at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Yes, she had been accepted into its two-year MBA program, one of the finest around. She was a bit surprised, I think. But I was not. I saw it as affirmation of all that she has given to scholarship and service since moving into her dorm at the University of Iowa back in 2013 – an anxious yet eager 18-year-old ready for her next adventure. Ever since, she has been intently focused in the pursuit of her primary passions – education and corporate social responsibility in an age when sustainability is not just a cool catch phrase, but a necessary, ethical and moral course correction of human behavior if we are ever to heal this planet that we have abused for too long.
Then Wednesday morning she got another surprise. Full-ride scholarship. It’s a lot of money. I mean a lot.
These kids of ours, yours and mine, are the gifts that keep on giving. And I am absolutely certain they will face the facts in front of them and produce a cure for all.
Because they are intellectually curious. Because they are confident. Because they know a lie when they hear it. Because they will not be compromised by selfish self-regard. And I am here to tell you that they know better than what we have taught them of late.
They will fix this contagion and the broken public health model that allowed it to spread – because the future is theirs, not ours. I am certain the time is near when the world will look quite different than what we see now and its inhabitants, you and I, will behave more responsibly than before we had ever heard of COVID-19. We will go through some changes. Big changes. Some of us will be prepared. Others won’t. But it will be the kids who show us the way.
Glad to have two of mine at home for a while. If we could only get their sister, Jordan Cain, to return, we could put the band back together – if only for a couple of sets.
Rock on, children. Rock on.
Just be sure you wash your hands before you sit down to eat.