Thanks to the United States and Iran, everybody on the internet thought they were the nation’s newest international relation experts and war geniuses. No matter what was happening in their own yard or across the ocean, those self-proclaimed masterminds had their opinion above all others.
Because how could anyone know more about these studies than they do? They Googled it. They know best.
So, it’s weird that there might be a spark of tension between the U.S. and other countries beyond our borders, but there is a bigger one on our own land.
We just can’t stop fighting one another.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s entertaining to watch two, three or 40 people throw different beliefs at one another. The brilliant, self-made minds will all think that the other opinions hold no morals or just won’t work.
It’s always the same thing.
Someone with a giddy side smile will walk right up, ask about who has seen the news and then spit out their opinion like someone paid for it.
Then, like clockwork, they ask who all agrees.
Some poor, innocent person will respond, “I really don’t want to argue,” attempting to cut off the political fight before it happens.
But the other will push, “I just want to see your way.”
Then, it never ends. They don’t want to listen. They want someone to keep listening to them.
Honestly, it seems most just want others to deem them as the smartest in the room.
This must end.
I’m getting a headache. There are too many opinions to listen to. There are too many people who want to be the loudest in the room.
It’s funny, because no one seems to care about politics until it’s time to argue with a neighbor who has a slightly different opinion. Then, it’s time to sound smarter and cultured.
It’s funny. No one seems to care about politics until it’s time to get down and dirty, ready to argue with everyone and anything. Maybe even a rock or Drywall. Then, no one seems to care about what’s going on in other countries until something scary happens. Then, they craft a flawless plan that not even the generals could create.
Thanks to Iran and the United States, we all have to endure this tragedy for a while. So, get some Advil, drink some tea and chill out before you step out into the world. It’s full of opinions and loud voices and more opinions.
What’s missing is an honest conversation.
It may be a long ride.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.