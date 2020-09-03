I’m mad. Today, I learned about something called a filter bubble. No, it isn’t something for a vacuum, a water filter part or even a face mask. It’s something that affects the daily lives of those who have any sort of social media platform. It changes what people see, read or even believe – or, I mean, it could.
I’m no crazy conspiracy theorist. I’m just a kid that grew up scrolling through online feeds, looking for celebrity gossip (occasionally, it’s a guilty pleasure) and news, and I just found out about the filter bubble today. I guess today was a good day to wake up, learn something new and be mad about it.
This thing called the filter bubble, or social bubble, is a digital robot hidden somewhere between the computer and complex coding that I don’t understand. It sees what you “like,” share or interact with on social media and generates more of the same content for you to enjoy. Now, I see how the computer science geniuses who crafted it would think it to be the greatest idea. I mean, what’s better than just seeing everything you like?
It’s the perfect little bubble, except it’s too perfect.
The term “filter bubble” came from a sort of internet activist named Eli Pariser. He coined it and wrote about it nearly ten years ago. And still, people are talking about it.
It’s almost like when everyone learned that your computer will advertise things catered to you. It’s almost as if you think of buying something and the next second, it jumps right onto your social media page. It’s crazy. But it isn’t some complicated system – your phone or computer just uses your previous online searches to create the advertisement. It uses algorithms and probably a little bit of magic.
But this time, the filter bubble does more than encourage social media users to buy more and try to become the ultimate consumer. This time, it can change the news some may see online.
The little robot doesn’t know the importance of news, so it may take a few news stories you like (say, an article saying something bad about a politician) and feed you more. Soon enough, it may be difficult to find any other sort of news. After a while, all the news you consume will carry the same message. It could possibly be difficult to find any friends who disagree. But don’t be fooled. Those other posts might be hidden. Why? Because it’s not something you usually “like.”
I don’t want a distorted reality, only seeing what I want to see. I really don’t trust myself that much. But this game might get nastier the closer election gets.
Sure, sometimes we can create theses sort of bubbles ourselves. Sometimes it’s just easy to not listen to someone without the same view of opinion. But whether it’s digitally created or man-made inside our communities, we’re just hoping to somehow craft a world where everyone thinks the same. I know I would want that, sometimes I dream of how beautiful and easy the world would be if we had that – but what’s the fun in that?
Besides, it’s not real.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.