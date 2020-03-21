Giving hugs was never my thing. It felt too close, too vulnerable, too touchy. I’d much rather throw fists bumps and give high fives than give hugs or shake hands.
So, it was kind of odd that I started to miss human interaction without gloves, masks or spray creating a wall. I never thought I’d miss feeling the warmth of someone’s hand that lingered after shaking it, or the side hug from a friend. I never thought I’d miss being so close to someone that I could see if their eyes were green or blue- or being close enough to see a slight eye roll after a snarky comment.
I miss sitting in a diner and having the honor of listening to all the drama in the county.
I miss when I wasn’t afraid to see my family – unafraid that I’d get them sick. I miss when we’d all gather around the table and munch on a Tudor’s Biscuit World order while laughing, no more than one foot apart.
But really, I just miss when I could walk into Tudor’s, grab one of those giant, buttery biscuits and actually sit down inside to eat.
It’s the little things that you miss the most, until you have it again.
We’re humans. We’re meant to interact – and eat biscuits at the sticky restaurant table. It builds the immune system.
Even in Italy, people are gathering across their balconies to come together and sing. It’s beautiful. It’s healing. It’s almost magic. But still, everyone is six feet apart, or six balconies apart, don’t worry.
We can do the same, if only we sat on our porches, got out some sweet tea and could yell loud enough for neighbors to know what the next song would be. To top it all off, the world would truly be great again if we all bought up Tudor’s and stored in our freezers until the quarantine ends.
We thought we could fight the virus off completely, but we still have the chance of winning the best quarantine – and having the best of times.
Giving hugs was never my favorite thing to do. It always made me uncomfortable. Now, the thought of being alone, only with a five-pound bag of rice and beans to fulfill and defend me, I hate the thought of being alone.
I need places to join together. I need places that allow more than 10 people. I need human interaction.
I need West Virginians to gather on their porches, sipping on their tea, munching on something greasy, and singing something we all know.
That’s all I want – and it doesn’t even involve hugs.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.