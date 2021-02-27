Community revitalization is the implementation of intentional efforts that are likely to lead to measurable increases in access to employment, living wage jobs, health care, community amenities, transportation and quality and affordable housing stock. Your chamber of commerce is working with both public and private sector entities on several projects that promote economic development through community revitalization.
First of all, we are excited to announce a joint effort between the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, City of Beckley, and Raleigh County Commission to improve the appearance of the gateways into Beckley-Raleigh County. Our goal is to beautify our community, promote attractive streetscapes that encourage increased patronage of local businesses, and energize local business development.
Most of our targeted areas were developed in the 1940s and 1950s and lack visual appeal that attracts individuals to do business. There is heavy traffic on a daily basis from the major arteries into our town and tremendous potential for increasing patronage and property values by improving the appearance of the area. We are currently working with:
Appalachian Electric Power to install streetlights along some of the darkest gateways
WV Department of Highways to clean roadways and sidewalks of cinders leftover from winter road maintenance
Local landscaping companies to cut overgrown vegetation and remove trash
Carter Family Foundation and Beckley Area Foundation on grant funding for new signage promoting the area
Volunteers to paint over graffiti in numerous locations throughout our county
We hope our local businesses will work with us to improve their appearance by painting and repairing buildings, removing old signage, landscaping and mowing green spaces, and picking up litter. Even a single business that is not well maintained negatively affects the appearance of an entire gateway. Spring is on the way with warmer weather ahead. Now is the time to plan how YOU can make a difference. We encourage your input to the process and we hope you will work with us to make our community more appealing to travelers, residents and new business prospects.
On the mention of residents, your chamber continues to work on attracting remote workers to our area. Much of the world’s workforce was forced to work from home during the pandemic and they will not be returning to their offices post pandemic. Workers will have the freedom to leave their traditional workplace and reside in rural states like West Virginia with great outdoors and uncrowded spaces. Community development which includes improvement in recreational opportunities, walkability, increase in transportation options, public safety, natural resource protection, and environmental planning and initiatives are key to attracting remote workers. The chamber talks to out-of-towners weekly who call to inquire about our community’s offerings.
I recently met with Janet Conroy who is moving back home to Raleigh County after spending over 30 years away. Janet has a Masters in Sustainability with certificates in both sustainable cities and communities and corporate sustainability and innovation. Janet shared her thoughts with me on how environmental protection can contribute to economic growth when rules are enforced that contribute to the environmental impact of products used and purchased by consumers. Janet explains, “As consumers make better buying choices toward more sustainable companies and products, a healthy environment emerges. As consumers create a recycling community a demand for local jobs will follow. Jobs such as, collecting, hauling, sorting, processing, and transporting. As more recycling programs develop, a larger supply of materials will foster growth and expansion. Therefore, there is a market for most all materials or the opportunity to create a new market. One thing to remember, if consumers don’t buy a product, the company will look for alternatives to meet the consumer’s needs.”
As consumers we have the power to create local economic growth in our area, recognizing this is increasingly important as we strive to become a more green community. The world is changing around us. Beckley-Raleigh County has seen much success in attracting new business. To continue trending toward a brighter future we must revitalize our communities, to reinvent ourselves in order to attract residents from progressive communities and encourage economic diversification.
Michelle Rotellini is president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.