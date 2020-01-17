I’m 20. I don’t have many rights other than to be tried as an adult in case I lose my temper. The other is having the honor of giving half of my paycheck away to the government.
But now 2020 is here. Almost four years have finally passed since the last presidential election. Last time, I was a little 17-year-old. I got to see all of my friends go out and vote while I stayed in school learning about triangles and circles and how great it felt to vote. I was so annoyed that I couldn’t vote, I could’ve kicked a wall.
My year is here. I’ve waited for decades. It better be good.
I have to do something with those taxpayer dollars I unwillingly hand over.
In a few months, I finally get to walk into an old, echoey church – one that screams Sunday service over politics. It’ll be bright and early; the doors leading inside will be squeaky.
They’ll probably know my name, or ask who my mom is. Everyone knows everyone in the hollow.
“How is your mom, anyway?” They’ll smile, sliding a little piece of paper my way.
I hope I remember to answer. I’ll still be thinking about whom I’m voting for.
Whoever gets my vote, I’ll always remember. Or I hope I do.
But some people choose to not experience this. They will never know how it feels to toss in a vote, be involved and passionate.
They’ll just live life like it’s a normal week day while the rest of the nation has their eyes glued to the TV.
They say that their vote doesn’t matter. Which is probably a valid argument or maybe it isn’t. I guess they’ll never know.
Or some say that they’re just too busy to vote.
With all of the social media posts raging about politics, I thought there would be more people fighting for a change. But I guess they don’t mind too much.
It’s not like people had fought for the right to vote. It’s not like women finally were granted the right just 100 years ago.
It’s not like people thought it was an important part of being a citizen – picking and choosing people to represent the community and create laws that affect it.
No, not at all.
Four years have passed, and I’m ready to be one of the ones who actually show up. I finally get to use one of my two rights, and it doesn’t cost me a thing.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.