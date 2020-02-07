Confused, intimidated, I stared at my boss when she told me to go grab a bite to eat.
I guess she could hear my stomach screaming and ripping out my insides. It sounded like an irritated puppy. The entire place probably thought I had hidden an alligator in my jacket. I had class right before, so there was no time to even grab an apple before. It was my first week there, so I wasn’t going to waste time snacking.
But she persisted.
“Will I get fired?” I chuckled after she mentioned it again.
Her face shriveled up as she mouthed, “What?”
I guess that was a no.
But it was a very critical question I’ve learned to ask in the handful of jobs I’ve had. After I watched a good friend and hard worker be fired after eating something from our workplace, I have learned that common necessities like food aren’t always treated as a human need, but sometimes a luxury — even after working for 14 hours without a break.
I guess I’m a little scarred.
During that time, I saw my management as the school bullies who always got what they wanted, no matter what it took. It was like they were always watching me, waiting for me to make a mistake. Always asking for more until I broke. Always catering to them while they sat at a wobbly, circle table, taking multiple breaks and gossiping about anything.
But somehow, still watching.
There was never a learning moment, but always a “What on earth are you doing?” moment.
I thought all management was like this. Then, I worked a few other jobs and realized that bad management isn’t the norm.
What some big bosses, managers, assistant to the managers, the assistant to the assistant managers — whatever people with a little power like to be called — don’t know is that exploiting power and demanding respect isn’t how management works. Often times, when companies place profit over people, things turn out a little muddy.
When companies have good management, everyone feels like a family. When people feel appreciated, it’s more difficult to disappoint. It’s almost like the entire team is let down if one part is squeaky. So, everything has to be perfect. If something is wrong, someone is always willing to step in and help or even have a learning moment.
It’s really not that difficult. I think some people in charge just like to show off their dominance like it’s a gold watch.
Except that gold watch is ugly and no one likes it.
Still, I guess everyone has to struggle with the bad ones for a few years. It can really take people for a trip once they realize not every boss is out to get them.
If you haven’t experienced the goodness, score another job and turn in that two-week notice.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.