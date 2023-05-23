Way back when, during my final year in college, sometime shortly after the Neolithic period of the Stone Age, a dear friend of my mother’s, Patty VanGundy, told me, “These are the best years of your life, Deemer.”
Well, given that we were at a tailgater no more than a short pass route to the flats outside the west gates of Kinnick Stadium with the Hawkeyes about to take the field, with cans of Budweiser crowding coolers of ice and brautwursts sizzling on the grill, who was I to argue?
But Annette, my girlfriend at the time, wouldn’t let the comment pass, whispering to me and me alone, “She clearly did not have to pass Organic Chemistry.”
Jeff, another friend, fishing buddy and a bit of a wit, also overheard the comment. “May as well get it over with now, Cain. Want to borrow my gun?”
He was not whispering.
But he was being sarcastic, of course.
The pregame social calisthenics on that splendid, sun-kissed Midwestern fall day, just weeks ahead of the harvest, served as evidence strongly suggesting that there would always be plenty of provisions and tangy lemon bars for dessert despite what Patty saw as a general decline of fun, adventure and civilization itself post-graduation. Age and the working world, to her way of thinking, were poised to knock the socks off of all of this fun we were having.
In the end, youth would be forced to surrender. Or so she believed.
It is true. I enjoyed college and most everything about it. But what I enjoyed most was Iowa City and the University of Iowa offered me so much more than what was available back on the farm just north of Bagley. Had lived that farmer’s life. Been there. Done that. Was ready for new streets to walk.
Yes, I embraced the college life. And I would highly recommend it to each and every kid graduating from high school. Seriously. Go to college. Engage the experience and a good bit of the culture that comes to campus. Yes, go see the Joffrey Ballet and a touring theatrical performance of “Girl from the North Country.” Go listen to a poetry reading and a rock concert, attend a sporting event and a lecture. Spend an afternoon at the university art gallery and stop by the student union where some guy or gal is playing really well for free. Get involved. Join the marching band, the Actuarial Science Club or the Anime and Manga Club. Or start your own.
Not that I got everything out of my time on campus. I did not. Not only did I hold down a part-time job – bartending four nights a week – I am that guy who left some pretty big holes in my course of study, who did not fully appreciate or seek the advice of an academic counselor. I just kind of made it up as I went along. Music major, undecided, English major or maybe pre-law. What about finance? Always been good with numbers. Wait. What? Why in the heck am I taking Business Law?
Easy, now, even after wearing out myriad pairs of walking shoes, to look in the rearview mirror and see the opportunities missed.
Regrets? I made a few.
But I never thought of college as an end-all, be-all. Unlike Patty, I expected more out of life after the diploma – and, frankly, I found just that.
Two weekends ago, the last of the three Cain kids graduated from college, and now, besides not having any more tuition checks to write, I am for the first time in a long time untethered from that world.
And it feels odd.
I like being on campus, I like being around people – especially kids – who are from places other than Bagley, who have different perspectives, different experiences, different upbringing – and are eager to engage in a spirited conversation, to share, to learn. I like asking my kids what classes they are taking.
And yet, now as I look back, as I am no longer making those periodic payments to cover a kid’s room, board and books, I am all the more convinced that more kids need to understand how transformative that whole experience can be – and to have access to that world at the same time.
If my kids learned anything from their old man, I hope it is this: College is important, very much so, but life and learning go on. College is but a transitionary period – an important one, a setup for all that follows. Some lessons translate. Others do not.
I was lucky to go to college. But do I owe the life I have now to my time on campus? Well, maybe in part. But the significant other and our kids, college grads one and all, get most of the credit on that account. And yes, I get to chase my passions on so many levels.
Best years of my life? Living them in the here and now.
