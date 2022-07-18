Christy Kennedy wears yellow.
Normally it’s a happy color, but it has a much deeper meaning for this Mercer County resident.
Her sister, Brenda Lambert, was wearing yellow 30 years ago this month on the day she disappeared.
Brenda, 22, had a birthday party for her 1-year-old son and then vanished.
No note.
No phone calls.
No social media interaction years later.
She was there, and then she wasn’t.
Not typical behavior for a doting mom.
Christy is convinced her sister is dead.
I am, too.
Through the years, law enforcement officers have also expressed opinions that the case is a homicide.
Brenda went missing on July 26, 1992. The mother of two did not take her car and few, if any, personal items.
Five and half months after she was reported missing, her friend, Mark Anthony Cook, also disappeared.
Mark, 24, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 1993, after leaving Pedro’s Bar, then located in Airport Square off Route 52 in Brushfork.
Authorities believe the cases are connected.
“This case actually stays with me on my desk day after day,” the late Mercer County Chief Deputy Darrell Bailey told me in 2006. “I’ve put it in a place where I can see it every day. I’ve checked all leads, not just in this case but the Mark Cook case, too. I feel they are connected and always will. I feel if we close one of these, we will close both.”
● ● ●
It’s called a “no body” case.
If there is no body, is there a crime?
The answer, according to some judicial systems, is yes.
Hundreds of no body cases have been prosecuted across the United States, many with a successful conclusion.
Neither Brenda nor Mark’s bodies have been found.
I can’t help but think someone, somewhere on the western side of Mercer County, knows something.
● ● ●
I was preparing to write this column about cold cases – how they can be the worst of crimes to cover.
Then I received a telephone message. It was from the mother of a man who was murdered a few years back in Skygusty.
She is having trouble convincing the Social Security Administration that the three individuals who killed her son spent his checks while his remains were in a shallow grave in McDowell County.
The three offenders – a father and his two daughters – pleaded guilty to the crime. During court hearings they admitted to hitting him on the head with a wine bottle, injecting him with methamphetamine, torturing him for days, suffocating him and then burying his body.
The mom was stoic throughout the testimony.
It was not until the father disclosed they later dug up the victim’s body, cut it up, and then reburied it did the mom break down.
She is now trying to visit her son’s children who live a few states away.
Times are tough and money is tight.
So with all the problems facing the federal government, they are now arguing with a mother who lost her son in the worst way imaginable over a few months worth of Social Security checks.
● ● ●
The cries of the missing and dead echo through these hills like lost souls traveling aimlessly along country roads.
Who did this?
Where am I?
When will justice be served?
The wondering and waiting is intolerable, for families and the community.
Every homicide is horrific — even those solved with a plea and prison sentence.
Pray for Christy. Pray for the mom.
And pray that justice is served.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
