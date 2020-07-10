Last year, I met a girl named Sadie. That girl had an accent. No, not a southern West Virginia one, but one that I had never heard.
I came into class later than everyone else. The only seat that was open was beside her. Her face was covered by her black hair. I pulled the empty chair toward my waist and sat down.
At first, we said nothing. Then the next, we were close. But the way she spoke, my ears couldn’t tell if the accent was British or what.
She was an exchange student from Australia, as it turns out, just getting to know what the states were all about. She was young, full of life, and collecting stories from America to take home and tell her family.
Just this week, the Trump administration declared that international students must take face-to-face classes this coming semester; otherwise, they’d be deported or have to transfer.
When I first heard the news, I thought of Sadie. Even though she had already left to go back home, I couldn’t help but think of those just like her.
With the new semester starting in a little over a month, most class schedules have already been made. Sure, I’d say most people signed up for in-person classes, but honestly, no one knows what’s going to happen by the time school starts.
In my case, WVU has sent out one or two updates about our fall schedules. The last email noted that some of our classes might be transferred to online. But then, sometimes people aren’t aware of the changes until the first day of class.
So then, why is it fair to force these students to leave the nation if they don’t have a certain type of class when they’re not the ones in charge? Not many people enjoy classes that are online. It isn’t worth the tuition; it’s hard to get in touch with professors or really even know what’s happening.
I mean, sending them back home might be unsafe or uncertain. Or it might be fine. But one thing is for sure – these international students are here to learn and water their mind so it will sprout to the fullest potential. Most of them were just like Sadie – just here to learn.
Though I’m sure most universities will help these international students get in a few in-person classes, it would still make me nervous with the unknown. Heck, I’m an in-state student and I still get chill bumps when I see my final class schedule.
Even though this situation pushes my heart into my stomach, President Trump might have a reason behind it. Maybe the administration is trying to bring fewer people across our borders who may have been exposed to Covid-19 in another land. If that’s so, I totally understand. Still, these students should still be allowed to take online classes and still be enrolled in their university.
I couldn’t imagine being so close to graduating and have to take a year or so off, just because I couldn’t get enrolled for an in-person class.
Honestly, I’d be so sad that my thick holler accent would come out full swing.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.