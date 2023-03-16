It ended just as I suspected it would – in a first-round loss. My Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team was one-and-done in the NCAA tournament, losing 83-75 on Thursday to Auburn, a school better known for its football program.
Still, to say I was anything less than disappointed would be a fib. Of course I was hoping the team, my team, could find its shooting touch and play better defense to climb into the second round with a probable matchup against Houston, one of the top four seeds in the entire tournament.
That’s a game to look forward to with anticipation, a statement game, a game that no one expects you to win because you would be playing a team that, on paper at least, is your superior, a team that would test your every weakness, your resiliency, your fortitude, your very character to summon all that is within, both physically and psychologically, to get up off the floor while trailing and take up the fight again.
Those are the tests that a team and every player should look forward to. It’s why you get layered up in coats and scarves and fat winter gloves and go out into the cold of winter, making your way to the gym, walking through the snow and ice and a hard, cruel and cutting wind. It’s why you put in the hours of practice, the time in the weight room, the extra shoot arounds, the rotations at the charity stripe. It’s why you run additional wind sprints, the worst, all to be better prepared, all to sharpen your game, all to improve your odds of hoisting a trophy at season’s end.
A game against Houston for the right to go to the regionals? Iowa would be playing with house money with nothing to lose. No one would expect the Hawkeyes to advance against Houston.
But Auburn? Meh. I was never, ever going to be invested in that game, that matchup, because being a fan has taught me that there are times to keep your emotional powder dry and take the loss as if you had expected it all along – because that was always a distinct possibility. Besides, beating Auburn in basketball means nothing.
I wasn’t counting on a win in the NCAAs. Not this year. Not with this team. I had followed the Hawks all season, just as I always do, and it was obvious fairly early in the Big Ten conference schedule that this was a collection of talent that had to be hitting from long range if it was going to be successful. Win by the 3, die by the 3, as is said. And on Thursday, Iowa shot 25.9 percent – 7 for 27 – from behind the arc. When the game was on the line late, after closing to 4 after trailing by 17 only minutes earlier, Iowa missed six straight 3-point attempts.
Close the casket and cue the funeral dirge.
And so the season ends – always abruptly, even when you had anticipated a loss. The clock runs out in a mere heartbeat. There are no more time-outs to call, plays to diagram, rebounds to snag, assists to make. No more desperation, last-second, game-winning shots from half court.
And now, Iowa’s Sweet 16 drought is extended to 24 seasons. Especially brutal, Iowa’s season ends with three straight losses.
The others? Nebraska and Ohio State – also better known for their football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.