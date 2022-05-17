Response to: Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN
Yet again, another opportunity to take the climate crisis seriously. Does the fact that one-third of the world’s population is facing water scarcity reach you emotionally? Can you internalize that? What about if that statistic doubles?
Where I live in California, the drought is already forcing reduced household water use, and a wildfire took advantage of dry brush to race into an upscale neighborhood in minutes and destroy 20 homes.
This is becoming very real, and we are not the most affected (no one is drinking from the horse trough, yet). Take up the challenge to do your part to convince your representatives to establish a carbon price, mandate clean energy and modify building codes to emphasize efficiency. The climate crisis is not just “over there” somewhere. No place is safe from it.
Gary Stewart
Laguna Beach, CA