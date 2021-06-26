As politicos in D.C. debate the odds of President Biden seeing infrastructure legislation pass the Senate – via bipartisanship or reconciliation – there can no longer be any doubt as to the need to go big or go home. If you have not heard, climate change is not just knocking at the front door, it’s burning whole communities to ash.
The first run at this was announced Thursday, and it is a $1.2 trillion agreement reached among a handful of centrist Republican and Democratic senators. The deal provides funds for traditional infrastructure – roads, bridges, rail, transit – plus some spending for clean energy. But climate actions to reduce emissions are among the least ambitious parts of this deal. Certainly, given the enormity of the existential threat, much more will need to be spent.
The bigger package, which will come without Republican support, it is assumed, measures in the trillions of dollars and its focus, in part, is on more aggressive programs to address rising climate issues.
And there is where we cannot move quickly enough.
Congress needs to ratchet up renewable commitments by utilities to reach 80 percent clean energy by 2030 and follow up with serious cash to transform the electric grid into a clean power sector. There will need to be substantial investments for electric vehicle infrastructure – like charging stations – and there will need to be billions for more public transit.
And, with an eye on the coalfields of Appalachia, the federal government will need to invest in communities disproportionately affected by climate change, with the greatest share going to places that are hit hardest by pollution and climate impacts including the loss of jobs in a shift away from carbon.
And if there are any doubts as to the urgency of this effort, the list of afflicted is already long and we only need to look around to see manifestations of mounting problems. We know that extreme heat causes more deaths than any other kind of weather disaster and can cause power failures and infrastructure problems such as warping roads and railroad tracks. On that note, the weekend weather forecast for the Pacific Northwest includes these forecasts: 100 degrees in Seattle, 109 in Portland and 115 in Eastern Washington – threatening to shatter historical records. Already, the region has warmed nearly 2 degrees since 1900, according to the 2018 national climate assessment by U.S. Global Change Research Program.
The seas are rising along our coasts and inundating major American cities like Miami. The American Southwest – including southern California – has become a perpetual tinder box. On top of that, methane concentrations reached a new peak this past year.
The upside? Renewable energy overtook coal consumption in the United States in 2020, and electric vehicle purchases soared 43 percent over their 2019 level. But fossil fuels still reign in transportation and the power sector, the world’s two biggest pollution sources.
In short, the list of climate-related problems is long and challenging. If we are to build a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren, we will need to turn fully committed in that direction now.
It will not be cheap.