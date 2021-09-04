Hurricane Ida, bullying its way across the eastern United States and killing nearly 50 people along the way, grabbed and dominated the headlines and newscasts in major American cities this past week as if we all should have been shocked and surprised. At the same time, wildfires along the Pacific Northwest continued their summer assault on a weary population, turning homes and memories into cinder and ash. Simultaneously, there was another story about a once mighty American river, a tale that should give us pause – especially Sen. Joe Manchin – when thinking about the proper federal response in the here and now to climate change.
Yes, we are well acquainted with the phenomenon, the effects from which are manifest in current outsized weather events and baked into the cake for the next several decades. Trouble is here and there is more trouble ahead.
But the alarm along the Colorado is this: The well is running dry.
The Colorado provides 40 million people – more than 22 times the population of West Virginia – with water in seven western states and Mexico. Additionally, it irrigates more than 5 million acres of farmland on the river’s wandering and serpentine path into Mexico and, finally, the Gulf of California.
Big American cities draw from the river to quench their thirst. By way of example, 90 percent of Las Vegas’ annual water supply comes from the river.
While the river’s vitality has been sapped by years of overuse, the past two decades have seen supply overrun by demand. At the same time, the river’s flows have shrunk by roughly 20 percent. The reason? Human-caused climate change.
In response, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Monday declared the first-ever official water shortage, triggering the largest mandatory water cuts to date in the Colorado River Basin. Soon, the spigot could be turned off on many farms.
Clearly, a crisis is unfolding – and not just on the Colorado.
We already know – science and meteorological records tell us – that the U.S. average temperature has increased by 1.3 degrees to 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit since record keeping began in 1970 and that the most recent decade was the nation’s warmest on record.
We know that heat waves have become more frequent and intense, especially in the West. It is no coincidence that droughts in the southwest, where the Coliorado runs, are also projected to worsen.
We know that the intensity, frequency and duration of hurricanes in the North Atlantic, including the Gulf of Mexico where Ida plotted its path north, have all increased since the early 1980s. And because rising temperatures are reducing ice volume, oceans have risen by about 8 inches since 1880. By the turn of this century? The scientific projection is 1 to 4 feet.
Amid all of the calamitous climate events of this past week alone, Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., writing in The Wall Street Journal, said Democrats should take a “pause” with their $3.5 trillion budget plan, which, in large part, addresses climate change.
We understand the senator’s hesitation to print more federal dollars, especially given the trillions approved in the past year and a half to prop up our nation’s economy and provide necessary relief from a devastating pandemic.
The reason this is all important right now is that Democratic leaders set a Sept. 15 deadline for committees to return legislation specifying how to spend the $3.5 trillion. And now, in the eleventh hour, Manchin wants to pause.
In all fairness, when those committees file their reports, maybe then Sen. Manchin can be more precise as to what pieces he objects to and how much savings would be realized.
Is it the tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, a clean energy standard and the creation of a civilian climate corps program? Energy-efficient building weatherization and electrification projects? Methane gas reduction and polluter import fees to raise revenue and increase reduction of greenhouse gas emissions?
Or is it the expansion of the social safety net, including universal preschool, paid family leave, federal support for child care and elder care, and health care in general paid for, in part, by tax increases on wealthy people and corporations?
Whatever our senator’s objection, we cannot pause. Climate change has highjacked the conversation and will not be ignored any longer.
At this stage, we cannot prevent what climate catastrophes come our way the next few decades, but we can – and we must – plan for a future of cleaner electric generation.
These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary measures. Climate change is not taking a pause. Nor should we.