It’s been a few years, but the Wood County Solid Waste Authority has agreed to again host the Ohio River Sweep Aug. 26, and organizers need some help.
Director Sarah Robinson says the river sweep has not been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and plenty of volunteers will be necessary to get the work done.
“We are looking for volunteers who want to come down and help clean the banks along the Ohio River,” she said. “They can do it along any stretch of the Ohio River. If anyone has a group and they want to come down and clean a certain area along the Ohio River, they can certainly do that.”
Call Robinson to register, at 304-424-1873.
“It is important for people to keep the rivers clean and those waterways clean and free of litter,” Robinson said. “The Wood County Solid Waste Authority is excited to host an Ohio River Sweep event this year. This event is a great opportunity to remove litter from the riverbanks in our community and an important part of keeping our waterways clean.”
Wood County Solid Waste Authority is partnering with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission to do the sweep. Parkersburg City officials are on board, too.
Should you or your organization volunteer, you will be part of a 981-mile effort to clean up the banks of our river.
“It’s important for everyone in the Ohio River Basin to remember we are all a part of this watershed and by working together these types of cleanup events have a major impact on water quality,” ORSANCO Executive Director Richard Harrison said. “It creates a connection and sense of belonging to a local purpose with a global impact. Each volunteer contribution is valuable and truly makes a difference.”
Those looking for a way to make a difference can sign up to help Aug. 26. If you choose to do so, you will be one of thousands who lend a hand. Given the time since the last cleanup, there may be a bit more work than usual. But doing it will improve the health of a river that, in turn, takes care of tens of millions of us.
